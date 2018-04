A funny video of a little leaguer running in slow motion has gone viral and everybody is making the same joke

news

A video of a young little leaguer intentionally running in slow motion has gone viral.

Most sports media companies have shared the video and most of those made the same joke.

According to the user who uploaded the video, the coach told the player to "run home as fast as you can."



An adorable and hilarious video of a young little leaguer running as slow as possible has gone viral and now everybody is making the same joke.

According to Twitter user @TabbyRodriguez, who uploaded the video, the player is his cousin, and the coach instructed him to "run home as fast as he can and he delivered."

On Monday morning, the social media accounts for most major sports media companies shared the video and most made the same joke in reference to how most people feel on Mondays.

The kid is awesome though.