32 European teams to share $1.5 billion Champions League's fund

All the 32 European clubs that qualified for the group stages will get at least 13 million euros ($15.2 million) each.

4.5 million euros ($5.2 million) extra prize money will go to the winner aside the tens of millions both teams have earned already from organizer UEFA this season.

After the final match of the 63rd season of the UEFA Champions League between Real Madrid and Liverpool, the 32 teams that qualified for the group stage will share a total of $1.5 billion.

According to the Liverpool Echo, all the 32 European clubs that qualified for the group stages will get at least 13 million euros ($15.2 million) each.

The fund, it was reported, is a compensation to the clubs by UEFA for qualifying for the group stages, bonuses for wins and draws in group-stage games, fees for reaching each knockout round, as well as a share of their national broadcasting deal (known as "market pool" money).

Cash prize for UEFA Champions League final teams

For Liverpool and Real Madrid that qualified for the Champions League final, the winner will earn 15.5 million euros ($18.1 million) while the runner-up gets 11 million euros ($12.8 million).

The cash prize for winner and runner-up includes each club's share of ticket revenue.

In addition, a 4.5 million euros ($5.2 million) extra prize money will go to the winner aside the tens of millions both teams have earned already from organizer UEFA this season.

Madrid is on target to pocket at least 80 million euros ($93.3 million) from UEFA. Liverpool should get at least 75 million euros ($87.5 million), including a 2 million euros ($2.3 million) bonus for advancing from the playoff round last August.

Total take-away by winner and runner-up

According to a report by Forbes, Real Madrid's total win will be $102 million, should the club win the final.

If Liverpool wins, the total takeaway will be $97 million, which is $5million lesser than the Spanish side.

Here’s how Liverpool and Real Madrid earned their total takeaways

Liverpool squad are set to net $266,000

Real Madrid squad are set to net $2.66 million each if they win

For qualifying playoff: 2m euros

For appearing in the group stage: 12.7m euros

For getting a record of three wins and three draws: 6.4m euros.

First knockout round: 6m euros

Quarter-finals: 6.5m euros

Semi-finals: 7.5m euros

Market pool: 26.1m euros (Liverpool); 40m euros (Real Madrid)

Winning finals: 15.5m euros

Losing finals: 11m euros