news

Just 16 days to the 2018 World Cup, Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr struck five players out of the 30-man provisional list.

Rohr’s decision ended the dreams of Moses Simon, Dele Ajiboye, Uche Agbo, Stephen Eze and Junior Lokosa’s in playing at the World Cup.

Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr has trimmed down the 30-man squad provisional list ahead of FIFA’s deadline of June 4, 2018, for the announcement of the 23-man squad representing Nigeria at the World Cup.

As the Super Eagles squad prepare for a friendly match with England on Saturday, June 2, 2018, in England, Rohr took his first step by striking out five players.

Rohr’s decision saw to the end of Moses Simon, Dele Ajiboye, Uche Agbo, Stephen Eze and Junior Lokosa’s dream of adorning the Nike designed jerseys for Super Eagles at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

2 more players to be dropped on Saturday, June 2

Despite the exit of five players from the previous 30-man squad, speculation over which players makes the final 23-man squad is still rife.

Hence, Rohr will still drop two more players on Saturday, June 2, 2018, after the Super Eagles face England in a friendly match at the Wembley stadium.

On June 6, 2018, Rohr would have trimmed down members of the 23-man squad to represent Nigeria when the Super Eagles engage the Czech national team in Austria on June 6, 2018, before heading to Russia.

ALSO READ: Who makes the 23-man Super Eagles squad after the 30-man provisional squad?

The FIFA deadline is June 4

According to FIFA, a deadline of June 4, 2018, has been fixed for all national team coaches to finalise and announce the 23-man squad representing each country at the tournament.

Although many countries are choosing to announce their teams in advance, it is at the discretion of each national team coach as to whether they wish to reveal their plans before those dates or on June 4, 2018.

Already, Iceland, Croatia, and Argentina have announced the 23-man squad representing the respective countries at the World Cup against Nigeria in Group D.

Here’s a list of players that made the 25 man squad list

Goalkeepers

Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Enyimba, Nigeria), Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United, South Africa), Francis Uzoho (Deportivo La Coruna, Spain)

Defenders

William Troost-Ekong (Bursaspor, Turkey), Leon Balogun (Brighton, England), Ola Aina (Chelsea, England), Kenneth Omeruo (Chelsea, England), Bryan Idowu (Amkar Perm, Russia), Chidozie Awaziem (FC Porto, Portugal), Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor, Turkey), Elderson Echiejile (Cercle Brugge, Belgium), Tyronne Ebuehi (Benfica, Portugal)

Midfielders

John Mikel Obi (Tianjin Teja, China), Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor, Turkey), John Ogu (Hapoel Beer Sheba, Israel) Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England), Oghenekaro Etebo (Feirense, Portugal) Joel Obi (Torino, Italy), Mikel Agu (FC Porto, Portugal)

Forwards

Odion Ighalo (Changchun Yatai, China), Ahmed Musa (Leicester City, England), Victor Moses (Chelsea, England), Alex Iwobi (Arsenal, England), Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England), Simeon Nwankwo (Crotone, Italy)