news

22-year-old Rilwan "Baby Face" Babatunde, has won the West African Boxing Union (WABU) welterweight title before his 24th birthday.

Rilwan won the fiercely contested bout via a fifth-round knockout that left Basile badly beaten at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos.

22-year-old Rilwan Baby Face Babatunde has added the West African Boxing Union Welterweight title to his list of achievements weeks after his announcement.

The young boxer had boasted in March 2018 that he will add the WABU title to his achievement when he fights Djossou Agoy Basile from the Republic of Benin at the Gotv Boxing Night 14.

Rilwan won the fiercely contested bout via a fifth-round knockout that left Basile badly beaten at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos.

The feat saw the young boxer winning the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy for the best boxer as well as a cash prize of N1 million.

Speaking on the achievement, Rilwan said “I can’t be happier, I have given myself a birthday gift ahead of my 24th birthday but all I can say is that Basile put up a good fight but I was stronger and I was able to end the fight between the third and fourth round.

“I have been working hard to get a title outside the shores of Nigeria and I can tell you that this is just the beginning of greater things to happen in Nigerian boxing because I will make history,” Rilwan enthused.

Skoro nabs African Boxing Union title

In the same vein, Waidi "Skoro" Usman won the African Boxing Union (ABU) featherweight title by knocking out Michael "Shaka" Nyawade of Kenya in the 11th round.

Skoro, who also holds the West African Boxing Union (WABU) title, was on a redemption-seeking mission.

A shot at the title in December 2015 resulted in defeat to Uganda's Edward Kakembo.

The bout, one of the seven keenly fought fight at GOtv Boxing Night 14, which held at the National Stadium in Lagos, saw Skoro floor his opponent four times.

Other fights

Similarly, Rilwan "Real One" Oladosun defeated Kehinde "Ijoba" Badmus to win the national lightweight title.

The colorful Rilwan "Real One" Oladosu won the national lightweight title by defeating Kehinde "Ijoba" Badmus.

A national challenge bout in the category also saw the ABU champion, Oto "Joe Boy" Joseph defeat a hard-fighting Prince "Lion" Nwoye.

In the cruiserweight category, Abiodun "Finito" Afini knocked out Razak "Hyena" Ramon.

Sulaimon "Olags" Adeosun saw off Majesty "Majesty 1" Maduka in their light heavyweight challenge duel, while Chukwuebuka "Wise King" Ezewudo defeated Semiu "Jagaban" Olapade.