15 of most iconic photographs in World Cup history

The 2018 World Cup has had its fair share of "must-see" moments.

From Japan and Colombia fans staying after the final whistles of their respective group matches to tidy up after themselves, to Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi kicking the ball into his own face when attempting to celebrate a goal.

The quality of actual soccer has been high with Harry Kane, Romelu Lukaku, and Cristiano Ronaldo all hitting the ground running in the race for the Golden Boot.

But the 2018 World Cup is yet to produce one iconic photograph that sums up a match, or even the competition as a whole.

There is a lot of soccer still to play, so the Russian tournament may yet produce one. But, in the meantime, photo agency Getty has published a list of what it considers to be the most iconic photos throughout World Cup history.

Here they are in chronological order.

When most kids are 17, they are hitting balls against the garage door. Not Pelé. The Brazil striker introduced himself to the entire world at the 1958 World Cup when he was just a teenager. Pelé scored six goals at the tournament, including a brace in the final against host nation Sweden — a 5-2 win for Brazil. He remains, to this day, the youngest player to score in a World Cup final.

Do not adjust your mobile, desktop, or whatever device you are using to access this web-page. Your eyes are not deceiving you. This is a photo of England's Geoff Hurst — but he appears headless. He does, of course, have a head and was seen celebrating having scored against Argentina in the 1966 quarterfinal. Getty says this photo is iconic because of its imperfection, thus demonstrating the pace of the game.

The image of England captain Bobby Moore getting carried off the pitch by his compatriots is one of the most enduring images in all of sports, let alone soccer. Moore, the hometown hero, led the Three Lions to the 1966 World Cup title at home — Wembley Stadium in London. It remains England's first and only win.

Pelé was up to his old tricks at the 1970 World Cup in Mexico, scoring four goals, including the first in Brazil's 4-1 win over Italy in the final at Mexico City's Azteca Stadium in front of 107,000 fans. After the final whistle, Pelé was snapped by photographers wearing a sombrero. The Brazil forward remains the only soccer player ever to win three World Cup titles.

Argentina stormed to the 1978 World Cup title amid a dramatic background in Buenos Aires. Daniel Passarella, Argentina's star defender and captain, got the Bobby Moore treatment as he celebrated with his team, in front of their own fans.

Long before Lionel Messi there was Diego Maradona. And in his first World Cup tournament in 1982, many opponents were wary about the skill-level that the playmaker possessed. Maradona scored twice, and while Argentina failed to progress past the second round, it is perhaps this image from a Belgium game that showed the fear the player installed in those around him.

You want to know what it feels like to win a World Cup? Ask Italy defensive midfielder Marco Tardelli, who scored his country's second goal in the 3-1 win over West Germany in 1982. From the looks of it, it is a feeling Tardelli will never forget.

Hero or villain? Diego Maradona may well be both. The playmaker scored two goals in Argentina's 1986 World Cup quarterfinal win over England. To score his first, Maradona punched the ball over the reach of England goalkeeper Peter Shilton — a highly illegal soccer move. After the game, Maradona said his first goal was scored by "the hand of God." Maradona's second, which saw him weave past several England defenders, was described as the "Goal of the Century."

England's class of 1990 progressed all the way to the World Cup semifinal, almost emulating the successful 1966 heroes. Paul Gascoigne, one of England's most gifted players, received a yellow card in the semifinal match against Germany and began to cry after realising it would mean he would get suspended for the final. In the end, it didn't matter, as England lost, but this image remains.

World Cup history remembers winners as well as its losers and, unfortunately in the case of Roberto Baggio, the reason we remember him is because of the latter. The USA hosted the 1994 World Cup and in the tournament final at the Rose Bowl, Baggio — a celebrated and decorated forward — stepped-up to take a penalty kick. He completely skied the penalty. Italy lost the shoot-out. Brazil won. Heartbreaking.

The 2006 World Cup contained many flash points, but before Zinedine Zidane headbutted Marco Materazzi's chest in the tournament final, England striker Wayne Rooney was sent off for stamping on Portugal defender Ricardo Carvalho's groin. England went on to lose this knockout match by virtue of an unsuccessful penalty shootout.

You didn't think we'd actually miss out Zidane's headbutt, did you? While the action has been seen over and over, one of the more iconic images is the lonely walk of shame the Frenchman had to take immediately after ramming his forehead into Materazzi's sternum. What makes it sadder, is the World Cup trophy in the background — it could have been his (again)!

This looks like a goal, right? Wrong! It wasn't given and England midfielder Frank Lampard was forced to rue a missed opportunity against goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. This was long before the days of Video Assistant Referees, and England were eventually defeated 4-1 by Germany.

Spain won its first and only World Cup title in 2010, but it needed extra-time to defeat the Netherlands in the tournament final. Had it not been for Andrés Iniesta, the score may have been different as the midfielder struck in the 116th minute. After the goal, he ripped his shirt off to reveal this message: "Dani Jarque siempre con nosotros," a tribute to Spain's former captain who died from a heart attack one year before.

"The Flying Dutchman" may usually be associated with the famous ghost ship, but in 2014, it was an apt moniker for striker Robin van Persie. Van Persie scored an incredible mid-flight header to help the Netherlands beat Spain, the reigning champions, by an extraordinary 5-1 score.

