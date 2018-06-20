Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Sports >

100 Nigerians got stranded in Kaliningrad after Super Eagles' loss

How 100 Nigerians got stranded in Kaliningrad after the Super Eagles' loss to Croatia

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Nigeria's Super Eagles fans were stranded in the Russian city of Kaliningrad after the team lost to the Croatian side on June 16, 2018.

100 Nigerians got stranded in Kaliningrad after Super Eagles' loss play

Nigeria's Super Eagles fans were stranded in the Russian city of Kaliningrad after the team lost to the Croatian side on June 16, 2018.

(muzbisu.ng)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

 

  • About 100 Nigerians were stranded in the Russian city of Kaliningrad after Super Eagles lost to Croatia on June 16.

  • Though a large number of the stranded football fans finally began moving on Monday, June 18, 2018, it did come with a price - increased flight fare.

Two days after Nigeria's Super Eagles lost to the Croatian side on June 16, 2018, about 100 Nigerians were stranded in the Russian city of Kaliningrad.

Reuters reports that the soccer fans got stranded in Kaliningrad following what was described as a visa gaffe.

The Nigerian supporters had planned to take the train from Kaliningrad back to Moscow to connect Volgograd for the Super Eagles second match against Iceland but did not have the necessary visas to pass through countries like Lithuania and Latvia.

Though a large number of the stranded football fans finally began moving on Monday, June 18, 2018, it did come with a price - increased flight fare.

How Twitter reacted to Nigeria's loss to Croatia at World Cup play Super Eagles lost 2-0 to Croatia (AFP)

 

ALSO READ: This is how Twitter reacted to Nigeria's loss to Croatia at the 2018 World Cup

Citing Andrei Yermak, Kaliningrad’s minister for culture and tourism, Russian News Agency, TASS, reported that around 80 Nigerians were unable to leave by train after the Super Eagles match.

Full support has been given to the Nigerian supporters who despite multiple warnings from FIFA and information alerts from the consulate, were not able to travel from Kaliningrad to Moscow on June 16,” Kaliningrad government press services said in a statement.

“A large number of the Nigerians flew to the capital on June 18. Around 20 people already have plane tickets for the 19th.

The Nigeria Super Eagles are expected to play against Iceland on Friday, June 22, 2018, in Volgograd.

Top 3

1 Sports Here's the 23-man squad Nigeria have named for the 2018 World Cupbullet
2 Sports This is how Twitter reacted to Nigeria's loss to Croatia at the...bullet
3 Sports 3 Nigerian billionaires who were disappointed by the Super...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Cristiano Ronaldo (right) bagged a sublime treble against Spain in Portugal's opening match at the World Cup
Football Ronaldo looms for Morocco as Russia basks in glory
How to stream World Cup matches on your phone with DStv
Football Senegal to the rescue as African teams struggle at World Cup
Russia's 3-1 victory against Egypt means they almost certain to reach the World Cup knockout stages
Football World Cup shock and awe: Russia aren't that bad
Lionel Messi made an unhappy start to the World Cup, missing what would have been a winning penalty as Argentina were held to a 1-1 draw by minnows Iceland
Football Argentina rally behind Messi ahead of key Croatia clash