10 fun facts about the English FA Cup final

Ahead of FA Cup final on Saturday, May 19, 2018, between Chelsea FC and Manchester United at the Wembley Stadium, here are 10 fun facts about the FA Cup final to get you in the mood for Saturday.

1. Arsenal FC has won the most FA Cups during the Premier League era. The Gunners overturned Chelsea FC’s six FA Cup final wins since the Premier League began. Arsene Wenger’s side defeated Chelsea in the final last season and currently hold the record with eight final wins since 1992.

2. Wembley hosted its first FA Cup final in 1923, but the FA Cup final held the year before at the Stamford Bridge. The final was hosted at Stamford Bridge in 1922 before it was permanently switched to the national stadium.

3. In 1988, Dave Beasant kept out John Aldridge’s spot-kick on the way to helping Wimbledon to a famous victory over Liverpool. Hence, Besant became the first goalkeeper to save a penalty in an FA Cup final.

4. Chelsea’s former Ivorian striker, Didier Drogba became the first player to score in four separate FA Cup finals when he netted the winner against Liverpool in 2012, which was the fourth final he had scored in.

5. Wigan Athletic holds the unwanted tag of being the only side to win the FA Cup and be relegated from the Premier League. The Latics lifted the FA Cup in 2013 thanks to Ben Watson’s winning goal against Manchester City in the final but were then relegated from the top flight a few days later following a 4-1 Premier League defeat to Arsenal.

6. Former Chelsea FC skipper, Dennis Wise, is the last ‘player-manager’ to feature in an FA Cup final. Wise managed and played for Millwall in the 2004 FA Cup final, where the Lions were defeated by Manchester United.

7. Chelsea FC’s Ashley Cole has won the FA Cup more times than anyone else. The former left-back lifted the trophy four times during his time with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, to add to the three FA Cup final victories he enjoyed as an Arsenal player.

8. Harry Redknapp was the last English manager to lead a team to victory in the FA Cup final. Redknapp remains the last English manager to lift the trophy after he guided Portsmouth to the 2008 title following their 1-0 victory over Cardiff.

9. Eric Cantona is the first non-British or Irish player to captain a winning FA Cup side. The French striker was the first overseas player to lift the trophy as captain, following Manchester United’s 1996 success.

10. The fastest goal ever scored in an FA Cup final was by Louis Saha. It took him just 25 seconds to open the scoring against Chelsea in 2009.