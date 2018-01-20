Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Zuma might be the next African president to receive Mugabe’s treatment

Politics Jacob Zuma might be the next African president to receive the Mugabe treatment

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Africa is currently not willing to tolerate bad leadership from anyone again.

Jacob Zuma might be the next African president to receive Mugabe’s treatment play

Zuma has been under growing pressure to resign since he was replaced as head of the African National Congress in December by his deputy Cyril Ramaphosa.

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

There are indications that South Africa’s ruling, African National Congress (ANC), is planning to give Jacob Zuma the Mugabe treatment. This means they plan to force him to quit as the country’s president.

According to reports by eNCA, the ANC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) have resolved to ask Zuma to resign and if he refused, he would be forced to step down by all the six powerful blocs in the party.

If this happens, Zuma will be the second president that would be ousted by his own party. The first was Robert Mugabe who was forced to step down by the military with the full support of ZANU-PF, Zimbabwe’s ruling party.

However, ANC spokeswoman described the reports as rumour.

“We can’t confirm rumours of things that we don’t know. The NEC has issued a statement on the totality of discussions yesterday.”

News24 also reported that a member of ANC's NEC, who craved anonymity, told its reporters that the decision to oust Zuma is a collective one by the top echelon of the party.

Zuma’s second term as president of South Africa has been tainted with corruption allegations. Although, he denied all of them.

Investors and markets have been responded positively to the election of Ramaphosa as ANC leader. Many analysts have concluded that his promises to root out corruption and kick-start economic growth are the main causes of his warmth reception by investors.

Top 3

1 Politics Meet the first female fighter pilots in Nigerian historybullet
2 Yemi Osinbajo 3 things Nigeria’s vice president told the world about...bullet
3 Politics India's latest missile test puts it closer to joining an...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

patrick meehan
Politics Congressman who helps oversee government ethics reportedly used taxpayer money to settle a misconduct complaint from a former staffer
TIANJIN, CHINA - JUNE 27: Founder and executive chairman of the WEF Klaus Schwab listens as Chinese Premier Li Keqiang gives a speech during the World Economic Forum on June 27, 2016 in Tianjin, China. The annual World Economic Forum New Champions meeting brings together business, economic and political leaders and former officeholders. (Photo by Wang Zhao - Pool/Getty Images)
Politics The government shutdown could ruin Trump and Congress' trip to the elite gathering in Davos
squats workout
Politics Critics slam lawmakers who complained that their private gym doesn't have towels because of the government shutdown
veteran's day parade 2017
Politics The government shutdown will mean big changes for military members and veterans