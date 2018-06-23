news

Zimbabwe's president, Emmerson Mnangagwa has escaped a bomb explosion at a campaign rally in the southern city of Bulawayo by just a few seconds, according to a video being circulated on the social media.

The explosion rocked at the White City stadium on Saturday, June 23, 2018, where President Mnangagwa addressed his supporters ahead of next month's election in the Southern African country.

Local newspapers reported that he was not injured and had been evacuated from the scene.

From the video clip, Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa gathered the explosion occurred few seconds as the president left the podium where he just addressed supporters close to the VIP section.

Zimbabwe's newspaper, Herald reported that security personnel, ministers and two senior government officials were hurt in the blast.

Officer commanding the city told the newspaper that investigations are already underway.

Zimbabwe election

Zimbabwe is planning to hold its first election without since former president, Robert Mugabe, was forced out of office last year.

The election has been scheduled to hold July 30, 2018, with President Mnangagwa among the candidates.

The July 30 election will be the first without Mugabe on the ticket in nearly four decades and about 23 presidential hopefuls are in the race.