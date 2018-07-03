The 31st AU Summit witnessed more than 44 African leaders across the 55 African countries comprising of Heads of State and Government.
The summit held in the Islamic Republic of Mauritania on Sunday, July 1, 2018, witness more than 44 African leaders across the 55 African countries comprising of Heads of State and Government.
The African Union’s Peace and Security Council said international actors should resume their efforts to implement a United Nation plan which aims to secure stability, territorial integrity and security in Libya.
The AU emphasized the humanitarian conditions in South Sudan and said the parties should fulfil their obligations. This is in response to the ongoing conflict in the country between forces of the government and the opposition forces.
ALSO READ: 49 African nations have signed the free trade pact but Africa's biggest economy is yet to
On Somalia, the AU said it supports the activities of its federal government in the transition period while tasking the United Nations to finance the AU’s mission in Somalia.
Five more countries signed the free trade agreement. The countries are South Africa, Sierra Leone, Lesotho, Burundi, and Namibia.
A total of 49 out of the 55 members of the African Union have signed the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement, Paul Kagame, AU chairperson said at the summit.
Nigeria and five other countries failed to sign the deal. Nigeria has said it is consulting with stakeholders before pending its signature on the agreement.
The AfCFTA seeks to create a single market for goods, services, and movement of persons in order to deepen the economic integration of the African Continent.
Tech giant extended its Launchpad Accelerator programme to 12 African countries
London City's Mayor, Charles Bowman was in Lagos to discuss possible collaborations in fintech, here are the highlights
Nigeria’s online savings platform secures $1.1 million seed funding to develop its products and expand massively
These 6 banks invested N155.45 billion into the sinking fund in 3 years
Nigeria approves framework that will see a new price for data
Instagram now allows you post an hour-long video with IGTV, here's how it works
This is how N1.5 trillion was released to Nigerian ministries, departments from 2017 budget