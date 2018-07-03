news

African leaders gathered over the weekend to discuss ways to fight continental corruption and extremism at the 31st ordinary session of the African Union.

The summit held in the Islamic Republic of Mauritania on Sunday, July 1, 2018, witness more than 44 African leaders across the 55 African countries comprising of Heads of State and Government.

Here are the highlights from the event:

Libya

The African Union’s Peace and Security Council said international actors should resume their efforts to implement a United Nation plan which aims to secure stability, territorial integrity and security in Libya.

South Sudan

The AU emphasized the humanitarian conditions in South Sudan and said the parties should fulfil their obligations. This is in response to the ongoing conflict in the country between forces of the government and the opposition forces.

ALSO READ: 49 African nations have signed the free trade pact but Africa's biggest economy is yet to

Somalia

On Somalia, the AU said it supports the activities of its federal government in the transition period while tasking the United Nations to finance the AU’s mission in Somalia.

More countries signed the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement

Five more countries signed the free trade agreement. The countries are South Africa, Sierra Leone, Lesotho, Burundi, and Namibia.

A total of 49 out of the 55 members of the African Union have signed the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement, Paul Kagame, AU chairperson said at the summit.

Nigeria and five other countries failed to sign the deal. Nigeria has said it is consulting with stakeholders before pending its signature on the agreement.

The AfCFTA seeks to create a single market for goods, services, and movement of persons in order to deepen the economic integration of the African Continent.

Also from Business Insider Sub-Sahara Africa: