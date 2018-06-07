Pulse.ng logo
We took a tour of the USS Arlington, the US Navy's amphibious warship that takes Marines ashore

We took a tour of the USS Arlington, the US Navy's amphibious warship that takes Marines ashore

The Navy showed off the Arlington during Fleet Week in New York City.

(Daniel Brown/Business Insider)
One of the warships that the US Navy showed off at Fleet Week in New York City in May was the USS Arlington, a San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship.

And I got a chance to go aboard.

Amphibious transport dock ships (LPDs) "are used to transport and land Marines, their equipment and supplies by embarked Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) or conventional landing craft and amphibious assault vehicles (AAV) augmented by helicopters or vertical take-off and landing aircraft (MV 22)," according to the US Navy.

The US Navy also displayed an AH-1 Cobra attack helicopter and a UH-1Y Venom helicopter on the Arlington's flight deck.

Check it out below:

Built by Northrop Grumman, the USS Arlington was commissioned in 2013.

(Daniel Brown/Business Insider)

Northrop Grumman is one of the largest defense contractors and political donors in the US.

Source: US Navy



It's about 684 feet long, 105 feet wide and has a maximum displacement of 25,883 tons.

(Daniel Brown/Business Insider)

Source: US Navy



Powered by four Colt-Pielstick diesel engines, San Antonio-class ships have a maximum speed of 24.2 miles per hour.

(Daniel Brown/Business Insider)

Source: US Navy



Now, let's go aboard.

(Daniel Brown/Business Insider)


Upon entering, the well deck is to the left, which is where the ship transports marines and vehicles, such as the amphibious assault vehicle in the middle, ashore.

(Daniel Brown/Business Insider)


This is a landing craft air cushion, which brings vehicles and marines ashore. The Arlington can hold two LCACs in the well bay, or one landing craft utility ship.

(Daniel Brown/Business Insider)


The LCAC is basically a hovercraft, which inflates before taking vehicles and marines ashore.

(Daniel Brown/Business Insider)


But, obviously, this door has to drop before the LCACs or LCUs can disembark.

(Daniel Brown/Business Insider)


Like this...

An LCAC enters the Arlington's well deck.

(DVIDS)


Or this...

An LCU enters the Arlington's well deck.

(DVIDS)


But in shallower waters, the AAVs can drive off themselves.

An amphibious assault vehicle enters the Arlington's well deck.

(DVIDS)


And here's a shot of the well deck from the storage area above.

(Daniel Brown/Business Insider)


To the right of the entrance, there's even more storage areas for vehicles.

(Daniel Brown/Business Insider)


And even a lower storage area.

(Daniel Brown/Business Insider)


There's a also a general store for the crew of nearly 400.

(Daniel Brown/Business Insider)

Source: US Navy



Now, let's go out to the flight deck.

(Daniel Brown/Business Insider)


Here's a wide shot of the flight deck at the pier in Manhattan.

Here's a wide shot of the flight deck at the pier in Manhattan.

(DVIDS)


The flight deck can hold two CH-53E Super Stallion helicopters or two MV-22 Ospreys or up to four CH-46 Sea Knights or SH-60 Seahawks.

(Daniel Brown/Business Insider)


The Navy also had an AH-1 Cobra attack helicopter onboard.

(Daniel Brown/Business Insider)

The Cobra is akin to the US Army's Apache attack helicopter.

You can read more about the Cobra here.



And a UH-1Y Venom helicopter.

(Daniel Brown/Business Insider)

You can read more about the Venom here.



San Antonio-class LPDs are also rather heavily armed with two rolling airframe missile launchers (one of which is in the top left), two Mk 46 30 mm guns and 10 .50 caliber machines guns.

(Daniel Brown/Business Insider)

Source: US Navy



And here's a shot of the tower from the back of the flight deck. Unfortunately, we weren't allowed to go up, marking the end of the tour.

(Daniel Brown/Business Insider)



