news

The Shiites are fighting the police over the refusal of the security operatives to release the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, El-Zakzaky and his wife.

The fight has seen the members of the religious group hurling stones at the security operatives in sight as well as vandalising vehicles and offices in the highbrow area in Abuja.

Maitama, a highbrow area in Nigeria's capital city is under siege as members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria otherwise referred to as Shiites have engaged security operatives in a battle.

The Shiites are fighting the police over the refusal of the security operatives to release the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, El-Zakzaky and his wife.

The fight has seen the members of the religious group hurling stones at the security operatives in sight as well as vandalising vehicles and offices in the highbrow area in Abuja.

Watch some videos of the clash

— Daily Times Nigeria (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Since the arrest and detention of their leader, Shiites have held protests in demand for the release of El-Zakzaky across states in Nigeria.

ALSO READ: How Police, El-Zakzaky supporters fought at National Assembly [PHOTOS]

The demand, however, took a drastic turn this year following El-Zakzaky’s continuous detention despite court judgements for his release from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Members of the religious group is engaging the Nigerian security operatives for the second time in two weeks after they were stopped from peaceful protest at the Fountain Garden.

Meanwhile, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and human right activist, Femi Falana has urge lovers of democracy not to allow the Buhari administration disobey the judgments of competent courts.

Condemning the government, Falana urged the protesters to continue protesting 'until impunity stops.'