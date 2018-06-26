news

The United States government is concerned by the recent increase in armed violence against civilians and called on leaders to lend their voice to peace.

US asks the government to bring the perpetrators of attacks to justice and to prevent further violence.

Officials say 86 people were killed in a clash between farmers and herders Jos, Plateau state capital over the weekend.

Officials say 86 people were killed in a clash between farmers and herders Jos, Plateau state capital over the weekend.



Heather Nauert, U.S. Department of State Spokesperson, in a statement released on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, said the United States is concerned by the recent increase in armed violence against civilians and called on leaders to lend their voice to peace.

“We are concerned by the recent increase in armed violence against civilians and call on all political and community leaders to lend their voices to peace and to work together to find lasting solutions to these rural conflicts.



“We join President Buhari and others in sending our deepest condolences to the affected communities, and in the desire to see the perpetrators brought to justice and to prevent further violence," the statement read.



Over the weekend, more than 80 people were killed in a clash between farmers and herders in the region.



Nigeria's Muhammadu Buhari condemned the attack on Monday while some Nigerians believed the government needs to step up its game to secure lives and properties of all Nigerians.

