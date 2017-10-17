Unthinkable :  Deputy Minister sacked for masturbating in the office

Mr. Enock Ruberangabo Sebineza, 54, filmed himself in his office, with the Congolese flag and the picture of the president, Joseph Kabila behind him.
Mr. Enock Ruberangabo Sebineza, 54-year-old deputy minister, filmed himself in his office, with the Congolese flag and the picture of the president behind him.
He was seen blowing kisses at someone in the webcam before bringing out his genitals from his trouser and masturbating. He then used a handkerchief to clean himself up.
After easing himself, he smiled at the camera and continued with his work in the office.
President Kabila apparently had no option left as Congolese citizens on social media reacted quickly to the video and created a hashtag #sebinezaMustGo calling on him to take action against the public official.
The president therefore listened to the call of his citizens and fired the minister on the 30th of April, 2016.
According to africanseer.com, Mr. Enock Ruberangabo Sebineza is said to be a notable Tutsi of the Congolese Banyamulenge community and has been a President of his community, Shikama, for many years.