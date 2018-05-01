Trump's longtime doctor says he felt 'raped' when Trump's bodyguard 'raided' his office and took medical files

news

President Donald Trump's longtime personal doctor, Harold Bornstein, told NBC News that Trump's former bodyguard, a top Trump Organization lawyer, and another man "raided" his New York office early last year and seized Trump's medical files.

Bornstein told NBC News that Keith Schiller, Trump's former bodyguard and longtime confidante, attorney Alan Garten, and an unidentified "large man" came to his office demanding the documents on February 3, 2017.

"They must have been here for 25 or 30 minutes. It created a lot of chaos," Bornstein told NBC.

Bornstein, who was Trump's physician for more than 35 years, said he the incident made him feel "raped, frightened and sad."

The alleged raid occured two days after the doctor told The New York Times that he had prescribed Trump medications for three ailments: antibiotics to control rosacea, a common skin issue; a statin to control blood cholesterol and lipids; and a prostate-related drug to promote hair growth, known as Propecia.

"I couldn't believe anybody was making a big deal out of a drug to grow his hair that seemed to be so important," Bornstein told NBC of the disclosure. "And it certainly was not a breach of medical trust to tell somebody they take Propecia to grow their hair. What's the matter with that?"

Bornstein said he wasn't given a form signed by Trump authorizing the release of the private records, without which the release would have violated patient privacy law. A person familiar with the incident told NBC that White House physician Ronny Jackson wrote a letter to Bornstein requesting the documents.

The doctor added that the men asked him to take down a framed photo of Bornstein and Trump hanging on his office wall.

During Trump's presidential bid, Bornstein wrote a letter, that the campaign publicly released, describing the candidate's health as "astonishingly excellent" and claiming that Trump would be the healthiest president in history. Trump is the oldest person to ever be elected president.

Bornstein said he is pleased that Jackson, whom Trump nominated to lead the Veterans Affairs administration, is resigning his post amid allegations of workplace misconduct.

"This is like a celebration for me," Bornstein, who wanted the White House post, told NBC.