Trump's former deputy campaign manager told a black panelist on 'Fox & Friends' that he was 'out of his cotton-picking mind'

news

On "Fox & Friends" Sunday morning, President Donald Trump's former deputy campaign manager David Bossie told Democratic strategist Joel Payne he was "out of his cotton-picking mind."

The two were appearing on the show to discuss political rhetoric.

Host Ed Henry apologized for Bossie's comment, saying he and Fox News "don't agree with that".

David Bossie, President Donald Trump's former deputy campaign manager, told Democratic strategist Joel Payne on Fox News Sunday morning that he was "out of his cotton-picking mind."

The two were appearing on "Fox & Friends" to discuss current rhetoric in political commentating, specifically around the Trump administration's recent consideration and establishment of a zero-tolerance immigration policy.

"You guys, you, the Democratic party, are so angry and hate-filled towards the border patrol agents, towards police officers, towards ICE agents," Bossie said, beginning the discussion by replying to remarks from an MSNBC host that compared Trump's immigration policy to Nazi Germany.

"I just love to let people watch," Payne replied. "This is the president’s deputy campaign manager. This is the type of hate-filled screed that you saw in 2016."

The segment continued as Payne replied to host Ed Henry asking Payne to comment on the language Democrats have used.

"You started the segment saying progressive and Democrats and the left are attacking the president, calling him a racist. No. They're just calling him out," Payne continued. "You don't have to be a Golden Retriever to hear all the dog whistles coming out of the White House these days."

Payne then pushed back on Bossie's reference to former National Security Agency Director Michael Hayden's tweet last week that included a picture of a Nazi concentration camp, which Bossie talked over, saying "you're out of your cotton-picking mind."

"Let me tell you something, I got some relatives who picked cotton and I'm not going to sit here and allow you to attack me like that on TV," Payne replied. "You better watch your mouth."

Henry later apologized in a video statement for the "fiery" debate, saying after the commercial break, "Fox News and this show, myself, we don't agree with that particular phrase."

"David Bossie’s comments today were deeply offensive and wholly inappropriate," a Fox News spokesperson said in a statement to Business Insider. "His remarks do not reflect the sentiments of FOX News and we do not in any way condone them."

Bossie tweeted an apology for the "offensive phrase" Sunday afternoon.

Bossie is the second Trump associate to land in hot water for on-air comments this week. Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski mocked a commentator who spoke about an immigrant girl with Down Syndrome being separated from her mother. Lewandowski replied "womp womp." He later tweeted a defense.

Watch part of their exchange below: