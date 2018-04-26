Trump says he was too busy to get Melania a good birthday gift, worries 'maybe I didn't get her so much'

news

President Donald Trump said he gave first lady Melania Trump "a beautiful card and some beautiful flowers" for her 48th birthday on Thursday.

Trump fretted during a "Fox & Friends" interview that he would get in trouble for the simple gift, and said, "maybe I didn't get her so much."

Trump may not need to worry — the simple card-and-flowers combination is a popular gift presidents give to their first ladies.

President Donald Trump fretted during a Thursday morning "Fox and Friends" appearance about his birthday gift to first lady Melania Trump, which he admitted he was too busy to buy.

At the beginning of the interview, Trump even suggested that the Fox News appearance itself might be considered a gift.

"I picked a very, very special day because it's Melania's birthday," he said. "So I said, 'Let's do it, on Melania's birthday,' so Happy Birthday to Melania."

When host Brian Kilmeade asked Trump to share the gift he'd chosen, Trump paused for a moment.

"Well I better not get into that, because I may get in trouble," he said. "Maybe I didn't get her so much … You know, I'm very busy to be running out looking for presents, okay?"

But Trump added that he got her "a beautiful card and some beautiful flowers," before praising his wife for orchestrating Tuesday's state dinner, which honored the president of France, Emmanuel Macron.

"And she did a fantastic job with France. I'll tell you what, the people of France are just — were spellbound with what happened with their great president who just left, Emmanuel," Trump said.

But Trump may not need to worry after all — the card-and-flowers combination is a popular birthday gift for first ladies.

Former first lady Michelle Obama, for instance, received that exact gift from her husband on her 54th birthday in January. Judging from this Instagram photo, she loved it: