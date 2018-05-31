Trump releases photo of his Oval Office meeting with Kim Kardashian West

news

President Donald Trump released a photo on Wednesday night of his White House meeting with Kim Kardashian West about prison reform and sentencing.

Kardashian West is trying to get Trump to grant clemency to 63-year-old Alice Marie Johnson, a low-level drug offender serving a life sentence without parole.

"Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing", Trump tweeted along with the photo on Wednesday evening.

Kardashian West has taken the lead in trying to get Trump to grant clemency to 63-year-old Alice Marie Johnson, a low-level drug offender serving a life sentence without parole since the 1990s.

Kardashian West has spoken with White House senior adviser Jared Kushner to discuss the issue, as well.

Last month, Kardashian West called Kushner and pressed Trump's son-in-law to encourage the president to grant Johnson clemency. Like Kardashian West, Kushner has advocated strongly for criminal justice and prison reform.

Kardashian West took interest in Johnson's case after her story went viral last year.

"She has embraced my cause and taken to heart my plight," Johnson told Business Insider's Michelle Mark in April. "Kim has been my war angel, and I'll never forget what she is doing for me."

Kardashian West posted on Twitter and Instagram about Johnson's case and her White House meeting on Wednesday, thanking Trump for considering giving Johnson "a second chance at life."

It's unclear whether Trump will ultimately grant Johnson clemency. On Thursday morning, he abruptly announced he was going to pardon Dinesh D'Souza, the far-right author and pundit who was convicted of campaign finance fraud and has become a vocal Trump supporter.