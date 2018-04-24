Trump just hinted his embattled VA secretary nominee might be done

news

President Donald Trump suggested on Tuesday that his nominee for secretary of veterans affairs, Ronny Jackson, should withdraw from the nomination process amid allegations of workplace misconduct.

Trump praised Jackson and criticized the Senate confirmation process, calling lawmakers "vicious," but acknowledged that Jackson, who's also the White House physician, may lack the necessary experience to run the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The president also minimized the allegations against Jackson, which CBS News cited sources as saying include "excessive drinking on the job," "improperly dispensing" medications, and fostering a "hostile work environment" in the White House medical office.

CBS News on Monday cited sources as saying Jackson, who's also the White House physician, had been accused of "excessive drinking on the job," "improperly dispensing" medications, and fostering a "hostile work environment" in the White House medical office.

Addressing reporters at a press conference with France's president on Tuesday, Trump repeatedly praised Jackson's character, calling him "one of the finest people" he's ever met. He conceded, however, that Jackson lacks the necessary experience to run the government's second-largest bureaucracy, and he said he urged Jackson to think about whether he wanted to keep going through what he called an "ugly" process.

"I know there's an experience problem, because of lack of experience," Trump said, but added, "You could run the biggest hospital system in the world and it's small time compared to the Veterans Administration, so nobody has the experience."

Trump later seemed to suggest that he had encouraged Jackson to withdraw from the nomination process, which he called "too ugly and too disgusting."

"I told Admiral Jackson just a little while ago, I said, 'What do you need this for? This is a vicious group of people,'" Trump said, adding, "I don’t want to put a man through a process like this. ... The fact is, I wouldn’t do it. What does he need it for? To be abused by a number of politicians?"

Trump said he stands behind Jackson and will "let it be his choice" to withdraw or remain under consideration. He added that wasn't aware of the "particular allegations" but brushed them aside nevertheless.

"He's an admiral, he's a great leader, and they question him about every little thing," Trump said.

Jackson did not deny the specific allegations when asked about them by a reporter on Tuesday, instead saying he would prefer to "explain everything" to lawmakers during his testimony.

"I'm looking forward to the hearing, so we can sit down and I can explain everything to everyone and answer all the senators' questions," he said.

On Tuesday morning, Senate lawmakers indefinitely postponed Jackson's testimony before the Senate Committee on Veterans' Affairs, which was originally scheduled for Wednesday.

"I can tell you we're vetting out Jackson," Sen. Jon Tester, a Montana Democrat, told The Washington Post on Monday evening. "I can't get into specifics, but we're doing our job to make sure he's fit for the job."

Jackson's confirmation process was predicted to be difficult, as the physician has been criticized by some lawmakers and veterans advocates who expressed doubt over his ability to lead the nation's second-largest bureaucracy.

Jackson drew national attention and fire after performing Trump's first physical as president, and later delivering a glowing report on the overweight 71-year-old's health.