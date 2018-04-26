Trump just had a wild 'Fox & Friends' interview reminiscent of the early days of the 2016 campaign — here are the highlights

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

news

President Donald Trump called into "Fox & Friends" on Thursday morning.

Trump discussed a wide range of topics, including the FBI, James Comey, Kanye West, Stormy Daniels, and North Korea.

In a scene reminiscent of the 2016 presidential campaign, President Donald Trump on Thursday morning gave a wild interview to "Fox & Friends."

The topics ranged from the 2016 election to the Russia investigation to Kanye West.

As a Republican presidential candidate, Trump would often call into morning shows to riff on the news of the day.

Here's a rundown of some of the highlights of Thursday's interview: