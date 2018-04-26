Trump just had a wild 'Fox and Friends' interview reminiscent of the early days of the 2016 campaign

news

President Donald Trump called in to "Fox and Friends" on Thursday morning.

Trump discussed a wide range of topics, including the FBI, James Comey, Kanye West, Stormy Daniels, and North Korea.

In a scene reminiscent of the 2016 presidential campaign, President Donald Trump on Thursday morning conducting a wild interview with the "Fox and Friends" morning show.

The topics: everything from the 2016 election to the Russia investigation to Kanye West.

The interview, conducted over the phone, was similar to when the then-candidate would call into morning shows to riff on the news of the day. Here's a rundown of some of the highlights from the interview: