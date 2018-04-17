Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Trump is reportedly worried and in 'dark moods' over scrutiny of his shadowy lawyer Michael Cohen

Politics Trump is reportedly worried and in 'dark moods' over scrutiny of his shadowy lawyer Michael Cohen

  • Published: , Refreshed:

"The guys that know Trump best are the most worried. People are very, very worried. Because it’s Michael [effing] Cohen. Who knows what he’s done?"

michael cohen play

michael cohen

(Yana Paskova/Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen reportedly has a long history of covering things up for Trump.
  • People close to the president worry the dirt could come out now that Cohen is under criminal investigation.
  • "People are very, very worried. Because it’s Michael [effing] Cohen. Who knows what he’s done?," a former Trump campaign official said.

President Donald Trump has been visibly fuming about an FBI raid on his long-time personal lawyer, and has reportedly unsettled his closest allies as investigators get close to uncovering decades of shadowy dealings.

"The guys that know Trump best are the most worried. People are very, very worried. Because it’s Michael [effing] Cohen. Who knows what he’s done?," a former Trump campaign official told the news website Axios.

Cohen has worked for Trump for a decade and has been linked to payoffs made to alleged sex partners of Trump. Cohen is "a potential Rosetta stone to Trump's final decade in private life," wrote Axios.

"People at the Trump Organization don’t even really know everything he does," the source told Axios. "It’s all side deals and off-the-books stuff. Trump doesn’t even fully know; he knows some but not everything."

"I’ll tell you who’s worried. The principal," the source concluded.

Cohen is under criminal investigation over his business dealings after saying he personally made a payment to the porn star Stormy Daniels (real name Stephanie Clifford), who says she was paid to keep quiet about an affair.

Daniels told reporters that Cohen "for years" acted "like he is above the law" and has "openly referred to himself as Mr. Trump's fixer."

Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, gave an ominous warning to Cohen on Monday.

"I said last Friday and this weekend that Michael Cohen was radioactive, and that anybody that was associated with him in the last 20 or 30 years should be very, very concerned," he told reporters at an impromptu press conference following the day's proceedings.

"What we witnessed earlier in the hearing with the disclosure related to Sean Hannity proved my point exactly. He is radioactive."

As investigations into Cohen and Trump simultaneously heat up, a second source told Axios that "POTUS' worries about Cohen are reflected in his dark moods."

Top 3

1 Politics The US Navy appears to have fooled Russia and Syria with a...bullet
2 Politics Watch as Shiites clash with armed policemen in Nigeria's capitalbullet
3 Politics Trump invites Nigeria's Buhari to White House to discuss 4...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Sean Hannity
Politics Sean Hannity was criticized on his own show for not disclosing his ties to Trump's embattled personal lawyer
skripal attack salisbury police officer protective suit
Politics The nerve agent used to poison former Russian spy Sergei Skripal was delivered 'in a liquid form'
Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller.
Politics Robert Mueller warns that 'many stories about our investigation have been inaccurate'
IBB thinks younger Nigerians needs to hear his side of June 12
Politics Ex-military dictator thinks younger Nigerians will understand why he annulled June 12 elections