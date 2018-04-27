Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Tina Brown: Why Melania Trump is the best aspect of the Trump presidency

Melania Trump is the subject of numerous rumors, speculations, and criticisms – but does she deserve more credit? Author of " target="_blank"The Vanity Fair Diaries"Tina Brown gives her opinion of the First Lady. Following is a transcript of the video.

Tina Brown: Well, I think Melania’s actually the best aspect, if you like, of the Trump presidency. I mean, as a matter of fact, she’s the only really the member of his entire retinue that seems to be able to comport herself with a certain amount of dignity. She doesn't leak. She doesn’t gossip. She doesn’t embarrass herself. She simply keeps herself completely private and, hasn’t yet, made the kinds of mistakes pretty much everybody else has made around Trump, and, of course, massively so himself. So actually, Melania, weirdly, is turning out to be, I think, a big asset to Trump in the White House, and probably will be the only one afterwards who’s got a kind of reputation left, in my judgement. I mean, I think she’s quite an interesting figure, actually.

Well, I would actually assign a major reporting piece on Melania. I mean, no one really has done the deep, deep dive into who Melania is and how she has negotiated that spot as Donald Trump’s wife. You know, how does she endure it, and what is the deal she’s made with herself, and what are her plans after the presidency? I mean, that is the piece I’d really love to read.

