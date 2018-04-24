Timeline shows how the deadly Toronto van attack unfolded

news

Police in Toronto, Canada, say they believe a man who drove a van into pedestrians on Monday acted deliberately.

At least 10 people were killed. More than a dozen were wounded.

The 25-year-old suspected driver, Alek Minassian, is in police custody.

1:26 p.m. ET: Police respond to reports that a van jumped a curb near Yonge Street and Finch Avenue in the northern section of Toronto. The van drove south toward Sheppard Avenue, hitting pedestrians along the way.

Source: CBC News

Approximately 1:50 p.m. ET: A police officer encounters the suspected van driver and a tense confrontation ensues. The suspect yells and points an object at the officer. The offer diffuses the situation without firing his weapon.

Source: Global News correspondent Mark Drolet

Approximately 1:52 p.m. ET: Police arrest the suspected driver, Alek Minassian, 25, less than 30 minutes after police first responded to the attack, according to Toronto Police Service chief Mark Saunders.

Source: CNN, Bloomberg

1:58 p.m. ET: The Toronto Transit Commission diverted subway service away from the North York Centre station on Line 1, near where the police investigation was underway.

Source: Toronto Transit Commission

2:09 p.m. ET: Yonge Street is closed from the intersection at Finch Avenue and North York, because of ongoing police activity.

Source: Toronto Transit Commission

Approximately 2:43 p.m. ET: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gives brief remarks on-camera about the incident.

"We're just learning about the situation in Toronto. Our hearts go out to anyone affected," Trudeau said. His office later released an official statement.

Source: CBS News

4:45 p.m. ET: Toronto Police announced 9 people were killed, and 16 were injured.

Source: Toronto Police Service

Approximately 4:47 p.m. ET: Toronto Mayor John Tory gives remarks during a news conference

“This is a time when this community should come together … I hope that we will, as a city, remind ourselves of the fact that we are admired around the world for being inclusive and for being accepting and understanding and considerate," Tory said.

Source Fox News

8:19 p.m. ET: The official death toll rises to 10, with 15 injured.

Source: CBC News Toronto

