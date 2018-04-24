Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Timeline shows how the deadly Toronto van attack unfolded

  • Published: , Refreshed:

At least 10 people were killed in after a man drove a van into pedestrians on Monday in Toronto, Canada. Police say the incident appears to be deliberate.

Toronto police investigates an incident where a van struck multiple people at a major intersection in Toronto's northern suburbs in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, April 23, 2018. play

Toronto police investigates an incident where a van struck multiple people at a major intersection in Toronto's northern suburbs in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, April 23, 2018.

(REUTERS/Chris Donovan)
  • Police in Toronto, Canada, say they believe a man who drove a van into pedestrians on Monday acted deliberately.
  • At least 10 people were killed. More than a dozen were wounded.
  • The 25-year-old suspected driver, Alek Minassian, is in police custody.

Scroll down to learn how the incident unfolded. Warning: some of these images may be disturbing to some readers.

1:26 p.m. ET: Police respond to reports that a van jumped a curb near Yonge Street and Finch Avenue in the northern section of Toronto. The van drove south toward Sheppard Avenue, hitting pedestrians along the way.

Police inspect a van suspected of being involved in a collision injuring at least eight people at Yonge St. and Finch Ave. on April 23, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. A suspect is in custody after a white van collided with multiple pedestrians.

(Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Source: CBC News



Approximately 1:50 p.m. ET: A police officer encounters the suspected van driver and a tense confrontation ensues. The suspect yells and points an object at the officer. The offer diffuses the situation without firing his weapon.

A police officer engages with the suspect driver of a van that plowed into pedestrians in Toronto, Canada, on Monday.

(Screenshot via CBC News/Twitter)

Source: Global News correspondent Mark Drolet



Approximately 1:52 p.m. ET: Police arrest the suspected driver, Alek Minassian, 25, less than 30 minutes after police first responded to the attack, according to Toronto Police Service chief Mark Saunders.

Police officers arrest suspect driver after a van hit multiple people at a major intersection in Toronto, Canada April 23, 2018, in this picture obtained from social media.

(TWITTER / @SOPHFLYPRO/via REUTERS)

Source: CNN, Bloomberg



1:58 p.m. ET: The Toronto Transit Commission diverted subway service away from the North York Centre station on Line 1, near where the police investigation was underway.

A tarp covers an unidentified body on Yonge St. at Finch Ave. after a van plowed into pedestrians on April 23, 2018 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. A suspect is in custody after a white van collided with multiple pedestrians killing nine and injuring at least 16.

(Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Source: Toronto Transit Commission



2:09 p.m. ET: Yonge Street is closed from the intersection at Finch Avenue and North York, because of ongoing police activity.

Law enforcement and first responders on scene at Yonge St. at Finch Ave. after a van plows into pedestrians April 23, 2018 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. A suspect is in custody after a white van collided with multiple pedestrians.

(Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Source: Toronto Transit Commission

(street police activity)



Approximately 2:43 p.m. ET: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gives brief remarks on-camera about the incident.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gives brief remarks on the Toronto van attack.

(Screenshot via CBS News/Twitter)

"We're just learning about the situation in Toronto. Our hearts go out to anyone affected," Trudeau said. His office later released an official statement.

Source: CBS News



4:45 p.m. ET: Toronto Police announced 9 people were killed, and 16 were injured.

Toronto Mayor John Tory (C) arrives at the scene of an incident where a van struck multiple people at a major intersection in Toronto's northern suburbs, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, April 23, 2018.

(REUTERS/Carlo Allegri)

Source: Toronto Police Service



Approximately 4:47 p.m. ET: Toronto Mayor John Tory gives remarks during a news conference

Approximately 4:47 p.m. ET: Toronto Mayor John Tory gives remarks during a news conference

(Screenshot via Fox News/Twitter)

“This is a time when this community should come together … I hope that we will, as a city, remind ourselves of the fact that we are admired around the world for being inclusive and for being accepting and understanding and considerate," Tory said.

Source Fox News



8:19 p.m. ET: The official death toll rises to 10, with 15 injured.

A pedestrian, who police say was a witness to a van striking multiple people at a major intersection in Toronto's northern suburbs, reacts in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, April 23, 2018.

(REUTERS/Carlo Allegri)

Source: CBC News Toronto

(emergency responders)



