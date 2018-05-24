news

Over 10 powerful countries in the African Union don’t celebrate or observe the African Day celebration as stipulated in the continent’s founding charter in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in 1963.

The powerful African countries that don’t celebrate or observe the African Day celebration include South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Libya, Morocco, Equatorial Guinea and Botswana.

On May 25, 1963, 30 founding nations of the African Union agreed to set aside every May 25 as the African Liberation Day.

The day was set aside to mark each year the onward progress of the liberation movement, and to symbolize the determination of the people of Africa to free themselves from foreign domination and exploitation.

However, only nine countries and members of the AU observe the African day celebration.

Currently, the AU, a continental union consists of all 55 countries on the African continent.

According to Office Holidays website, only nine countries in the AU observe the Africa Day every May 25. And these countries are The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Lesotho, Mali, Mauritania, Namibia, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.