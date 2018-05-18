Nigerian government said the defaulted agencies will refund the money and those found to be criminal in nature would be handed over to the Attorney General for action
Nigeria's vice president, Yemi Osinbajo received the final report at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday, May 17, 2018, during the monthly National Economic Council meeting.
According to the government, the report indicted generating agencies over non-remittance of N526 billion and $21 billion which is about N8 trillion into the nation's treasury between 2010 and June 2015.
Ibrahim Dankwambo, governor of a north-eastern state, Gombe, explained at the end of the meeting that the shortcoming was detected by the audit firm, KPMG, which was contracted by the NEC to carry out a forensic audit of revenue remittances to the government account by the NEC.
Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS
Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC
Nigeria Customs Service, NCS
Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA
Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA
Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC
Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN
Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR
Nigerian Petroleum Development Company, NPDC among others.
The government said the defaulted agencies will refund the money and those found to be criminal in nature would be handed over to the Attorney General of the Federation for action.
Last month, the Nigerian parliament also indicted the State oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, for illegally paying 216 billion naira ($707.4 million) in fuel subsidies in 2017.
The decision of the upper chamber was sequel to recommendations by its committee on public accounts which investigated the illegal subsidy payments by the NNPC.