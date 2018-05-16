These 32 Nigerian companies just got oil lifting contracts

Each of the companies would lift 950,000 barrels of crude oil in the two-year duration of the contracts, which would run from July 2018 to June 2020.
Of the 50 companies, 32 were local companies, doubling the number of awards to Nigerian firms compared to 2017, trading sources told Reuters on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.
The NNPC also awarded contracts to supply crude to 12 governments, although it was not clear how many of the deals would be handled by the companies already on the list of awards.
1. AA Rano Owned by Auwalu Abdullahi Rano
2. Aipec
3. AMG Petroenergy Limited - Risqua Murtala Muhammed Group GMD
4. Arkleen - Gregory Omosigho Ero
5. Barbedos - Kashim Bukar Shettima
6. Bono Energy
7. Casiva - Alhaji Nasiru H. Daru
8. Cretus
9. Emadeb - Adebowale Emmanuel Olujimi MD/CEO
10. Eterna oil - Shehu Dikko
11. Gladius Commodities - Tope Adegbite
12. Hinstock - Ifueko Ogunbor
13. Leighton Petroleum Limited - Bowale Jolaoso MD/CEO
14. Levene energy group - Asue Ighodalo
15. Masters Energy - Uchechukwu S. Ogah
16. Matrix energy - Abdulkabir Adisa Aliu MD/Group CEO
17. MRS - Sayyu Dantata
18. Northwest Petroleum & Gas Company Limited - Dame Winifred Akpani
19. Oando - Wale Tinubu
20. Sahara Group - Tonye Cole
21. Ocean Bed (Sahara trading subsidiary)
22. Propetrol Limited - Harry Ebohon, CEO/MD
23. Prudent Energy Limited - Abdulwasiu Sowami
24. Setana - Ejiofor Onyiuke
25. Setraco Group - Said Khalaf
26. Shoreline - Ladi Bada
27. Ultimate Gas - Alhaji Awalu Ilu
28. Voyage Oil & Gas Limited
29. West African gas - Walter Perez
30. Zitts and Lords group - Okojie Samuel
31. Obat Oil & Gas - Obateru Akinruntan
32. Duke Oil (NNPC subsidiary)
Nigeria produced more than 2 million barrels per day of crude and condensate in April 2018, according to the state oil firm, NNPC.
Meanwhile, former Nigeria's vice president, Atiku Abubakar has affirmed that he would privatise parts of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), which has suffered mismanagement over the years if elected president in 2019.
Atiku, re-joined the opposition Peoples Democratic Party last December after falling out with the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.