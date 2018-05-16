These 32 Nigerian companies just got oil lifting contracts

Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Each of the companies would lift 950,000 barrels of crude oil in the two-year duration of the contracts, which would run from July 2018 to June 2020.

Maikanti Baru, NNPC GMD
Nigeria's state oil firm, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has awarded 50 companies with contracts to lift Nigerian crude and more than half of them are local firms.

Of the 50 companies, 32 were local companies, doubling the number of awards to Nigerian firms compared to 2017, trading sources told Reuters on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

The NNPC also awarded contracts to supply crude to 12 governments, although it was not clear how many of the deals would be handled by the companies already on the list of awards.

Mele Kyari, NNPC’s Group General Manager in charge of Crude Oil Marketing Division, in an allocation paper seen by a local newspaper, Thisday newspaper, said each of the 50 companies would lift 950,000 barrels of crude oil in the two-year duration of the contracts, which would run from July 2018 to June 2020.

Here are list of Nigerian companies that got the crude contract:

1. AA Rano Owned by Auwalu Abdullahi Rano

2. Aipec

3. AMG Petroenergy Limited - Risqua Murtala Muhammed Group GMD

4. Arkleen - Gregory Omosigho Ero

5. Barbedos - Kashim Bukar Shettima

6. Bono Energy

7. Casiva - Alhaji Nasiru H. Daru

8. Cretus

9. Emadeb - Adebowale Emmanuel Olujimi MD/CEO

10. Eterna oil - Shehu Dikko

11. Gladius Commodities - Tope Adegbite

12. Hinstock - Ifueko Ogunbor

13. Leighton Petroleum Limited - Bowale Jolaoso MD/CEO

14. Levene energy group - Asue Ighodalo

15. Masters Energy - Uchechukwu S. Ogah

16. Matrix energy - Abdulkabir Adisa Aliu MD/Group CEO

17. MRS - Sayyu Dantata

18. Northwest Petroleum & Gas Company Limited - Dame Winifred Akpani

19. Oando - Wale Tinubu

20. Sahara Group - Tonye Cole

21. Ocean Bed (Sahara trading subsidiary)

22. Propetrol Limited - Harry Ebohon, CEO/MD

23. Prudent Energy Limited - Abdulwasiu Sowami

24. Setana - Ejiofor Onyiuke

25. Setraco Group  - Said Khalaf

26. Shoreline - Ladi Bada

27. Ultimate Gas - Alhaji Awalu Ilu

28. Voyage Oil & Gas Limited

29. West African gas - Walter Perez

30. Zitts and Lords group - Okojie Samuel

31. Obat Oil & Gas - Obateru Akinruntan

32. Duke Oil (NNPC subsidiary)

Nigeria produced more than 2 million barrels per day of crude and condensate in April 2018, according to the state oil firm, NNPC.

The following international trading firms and refiners also got the contracts:

  1. Augusta Switzerland based
  2. BB Energy Lebanon
  3. Cepsa Spain
  4. Glencore Switzerland based
  5. HPCL Indian refiner
  6. Litasco Trading arm of Russia’s Lukoil
  7. Mocoh Switzerland
  8. Petraco Switzerland
  9. Petrobras Brazil
  10. Sacoil South Africa
  11. SEER South Africa’s SacOil
  12. Energy Equity
  13. Resources Ltd
  14. Socar Trading arm of
  15. Azerbaijan’s Socar
  16. Total France
  17. Trafigura Switzerland
  18. Vitol Britain
  19. Calson Vitol/NNPC joint venture
  20. Sonara Cameroon refining co
  21. ZR Energy

Meanwhile, former Nigeria's vice president, Atiku Abubakar has affirmed that he would privatise parts of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), which has suffered mismanagement over the years if elected president in 2019.

Atiku, re-joined the opposition Peoples Democratic Party last December after falling out with the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

