The photos of Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-in look eerily familiar to past Korea summits

North Korea's Kim Jong Un and South Korea's Moon Jae-in agreed on Friday to seek an end to the armistice agreement and sign a peace treaty, as well as achieve "complete" denuclearization.

But it's not the first time leaders from the two countries have met.

Former North Korean leader Kim Jong Il met with former South Korean President Kim Dae-jung in 2000 and former South Korean President Roh Moo-hyun in 2007. Both times, the two leaders meeting in Pyongyang, North Korea's capital.

While the latest talks might yield better results, the over-arching announcements aren't too dissimilar to those made at the last two summits, which, in the end, achieved little.

And the pictures highlight the similarities:

Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-In together raised their hands after signing the joint statement on Friday.

And here Kim Jong Il and Roh Moo-hyun raise their hands after exchanging a joint statement in 2007.

Kim Jong Il and Kim Dae-jung also raised their hands after signing a joint declaration in 2000.

Other pictures from Friday also seem rather similar to previous summit pictures. Here Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-in hug on Friday.

And here Kim Jong-il and Kim Dae-jung hug in 2000.

Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-In symbolically walk across the demarcation line together before the summit.

And here Roh Moo-hyun and his wife Kwon Yang-sook cross the border in 2007.