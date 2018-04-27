The photos of Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-in look eerily familiar to past Korea summits

news
North Korea's Kim Jong Un and South Korea's Moon Jae-in agreed on Friday to seek an end to the armistice agreement and sign a peace treaty, as well as achieve "complete" denuclearization.
But it's not the first time leaders from the two countries have met.
Former North Korean leader Kim Jong Il met with former South Korean President Kim Dae-jung in 2000 and former South Korean President Roh Moo-hyun in 2007. Both times, the two leaders meeting in Pyongyang, North Korea's capital.
While the latest talks might yield better results, the over-arching announcements aren't too dissimilar to those made at the last two summits, which, in the end, achieved little.
And the pictures highlight the similarities:
Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-In together raised their hands after signing the joint statement on Friday.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in raise their hands after signing on a joint statement at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea, Friday, April 27, 2018. (Associated Press)
And here Kim Jong Il and Roh Moo-hyun raise their hands after exchanging a joint statement in 2007.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (R) and South Korea's President Roh Moo-hyun pose after they exchanged the joint statement in Pyongyang, the capital of North Korea, October 4, 2007. (Reuters)
Kim Jong Il and Kim Dae-jung also raised their hands after signing a joint declaration in 2000.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Il, right, and then South Korean President Kim Dae-jung raise their arms together before signing a joint declaration at the end of the second day of a three-day summit in Pyongyang on June 14, 2000. (Associated Press)
Other pictures from Friday also seem rather similar to previous summit pictures. Here Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-in hug on Friday.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in embrace each other after signing on a joint statement at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea, Friday, April 27, 2018. (Associated Press)
And here Kim Jong-il and Kim Dae-jung hug in 2000.
South Korean President Kim Dae-jung, right, is embraced by North Korean leader Kim Jong Il during a departure ceremony at Pyongyang airport Thursday June 15, 2000. (Associated Press)
Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-In symbolically walk across the demarcation line together before the summit.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in cross the military demarcation line at the border village of Panmunjom in Demilitarized Zone Friday, April 27, 2018. (Associated Press)
And here Roh Moo-hyun and his wife Kwon Yang-sook cross the border in 2007.
South Korean President Roh Moo-hyun and his wife Kwon Yang-sook cross the borderline, dividing the peninsula near the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone that separates the two Koreas since the Korean War in Paju, north of Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2007. (Associated Press)