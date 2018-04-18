Home > Business Insider > Politics >

The night before her death, 92-year-old Barbara Bush was alert, talking, and enjoying bourbon

On Monday night, former first lady Barbara Bush was alert, having conversations, and enjoying bourbon. She died Tuesday night at age 92.

(Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
Former first lady Barbara Bush lived out her final days at home, surrounded by family. She died Tuesday night at age 92.

The night before, Bush was alert and was having conversations — along with a glass of bourbon — despite her COPD making it difficult for her to breathe, a source close to the family told Jenna Gibson of CBS News.

A family spokesman said on Sunday that Bush was in "failing health" and would not seek additional medical treatment.

After a number of recent hospitalizations and consulting with her family and doctors, the 92-year-old chose to focus on comfort care instead.

"It will not surprise those who know her that Barbara Bush has been a rock in the face of her failing health, worrying not for herself — thanks to her abiding faith — but for others," family spokesman Jim McGrath said in the statement. "She is surrounded by a family she adores, and appreciates the many kind messages and especially the prayers she is receiving."

Along with COPD, Bush was battling congestive heart failure and was also treated for a thyroid condition known as Graves' disease since she lived in the White House.

Bush was first lady from 1989 to 1993 while her husband, George H.W. Bush, was the 41st president. The two were married longer than any presidential couple, for 73 years.

She was a fixture of American politics and the Bush dynasty for decades.

