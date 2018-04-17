The nerve agent used to poison former Russian spy Sergei Skripal was delivered 'in a liquid form'

news

A "very small amount" nerve agent used to poison ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury was delivered "in a liquid form," the British government has said.

Authorities from Britain's Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs made the statement in response to a reporter's question at a news briefing Tuesday morning.

Sergei and Yulia Skripal collapsed last month after being exposed to Novichok nerve agent, which Britain has accused Russia of manufacturing.

Very few details have been announced thus far about the exact mechanism of the poisoning. Britain's Metropolitan Police believe the poison was applied to the handle of the Skripals' door, which is consistent with being a liquid.

Yulia was discharged from hospital last week. Her father remains in hospital, where doctors say he is recovering slowly.

