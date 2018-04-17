Home > Business Insider > Politics >

The nerve agent used to poison former Russian spy Sergei Skripal was delivered 'in a liquid form'

Politics The nerve agent used to poison former Russian spy Sergei Skripal was delivered 'in a liquid form'

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned with a liquid nerve agent, a British government spokesman revealed in an update on the case.

skripal attack salisbury police officer protective suit play

skripal attack salisbury police officer protective suit

(Jack Taylor/Getty)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A "very small amount" nerve agent used to poison ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury was delivered "in a liquid form," the British government has said.

Authorities from Britain's Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs made the statement in response to a reporter's question at a news briefing Tuesday morning.

Sergei and Yulia Skripal collapsed last month after being exposed to Novichok nerve agent, which Britain has accused Russia of manufacturing.

Very few details have been announced thus far about the exact mechanism of the poisoning. Britain's Metropolitan Police believe the poison was applied to the handle of the Skripals' door, which is consistent with being a liquid.

Yulia was discharged from hospital last week. Her father remains in hospital, where doctors say he is recovering slowly.

More follows.

Top 3

1 Politics The US Navy appears to have fooled Russia and Syria with a...bullet
2 Politics Watch as Shiites clash with armed policemen in Nigeria's capitalbullet
3 Politics Trump invites Nigeria's Buhari to White House to discuss 4...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Sean Hannity
Politics Sean Hannity was criticized on his own show for not disclosing his ties to Trump's embattled personal lawyer
michael cohen
Politics Trump is reportedly worried and in 'dark moods' over scrutiny of his shadowy lawyer Michael Cohen
Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller.
Politics Robert Mueller warns that 'many stories about our investigation have been inaccurate'
IBB thinks younger Nigerians needs to hear his side of June 12
Politics Ex-military dictator thinks younger Nigerians will understand why he annulled June 12 elections