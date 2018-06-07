news

Nigeria's population estimates now over 193 million according to the latest official figures

Kano is the most densely populated state in Nigeria, followed by Lagos state.

Nigeria is planning to conduct population and housing census in 2019, the last was one in 2006.

Kano and Lagos states are the most densely populated states in Nigeria, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Kano state leads with over 13 million while Lagos state trails behind with over 12 million people in the latest official figures.

The statistical office made this known in its 2017 demographic statistic released on Tuesday, June 6, 2018.

The report is coming ahead of the proposed 2019 population census in the country. The bureau said out the total population estimates of Nigeria at 193,392,517 as at 2016.

Some specific figures to note:

Gender distribution in the country: 98,630,184 male and 94,762,333 female.

Majority of its population (106,257,431 people) is between the ages of 15 and 64.

41% of Nigeria's population is under age 15.

The total number of older people, that is, those aged 60 years and above, went up slightly from 8,741,292 in 2013 to 9,622,056 in 2016.

Also READ: Here are the least peaceful countries in Sub-Saharan Africa

Here are the most populated states in Nigeria

Kano 13, 076,892 Lagos 12,550,598 Kaduna 8,525,366 Oyo 7,840,864 Katsina 7,831,319 Rivers 7,303,924 Bauchi 6,537,314 Jigawa 5,828,163 Delta 5,663,362 Niger 5,556,247

Last month, a statistician, Dr Olusanya Olubusoye, advised the Federal Government to adopt alternative census models, rather than the current estimated model, to measure the nation’s population for effective planning and development.

Olubusoye, a lecturer at the Department of Statistics, University of Ibadan said most countries had moved from estimated model and decennial census (conducted every 10 years) to adopting alternative census models.