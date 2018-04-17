Home > Business Insider > Politics >

The IRS website for filing tax returns is experiencing technical issues as Tax Day deadline looms

Politics The IRS website for filing tax returns is experiencing technical issues as Tax Day deadline looms

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The Internal Revenue Service is having technical issues with its online filing system on Tax Day, the deadline to file 2017 federal tax returns.

The Internal Revenue Service building in DC play

The Internal Revenue Service building in DC

(Win McNamee/Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!
  • Parts of the Internal Revenue Service's online filing system are down.
  • Acting IRS Commissioner David Kautter told lawmakers at a hearing on Tuesday that "a number of systems are unavailable at the moment."
  • Tuesday is Tax Day, the deadline for taxpayers to file their 2017 federal taxes.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) online tax return filing platform is experiencing technical issues on Tuesday, the same day that federal tax filings are due.

Acting IRS Commissioner David Kautter told members of Congress that some parts of the agency's online system were experiencing technical difficulties.

"On my way over here this morning, I was told a number of systems are unavailable at the moment," Kautter said during a hearing on Capitol Hill. "We are working to resolve the issue, and taxpayers should continue to file as they normally would."

A spokesperson for the IRS told Business Insider that taxpayers should move forward with paying their taxes despite the glitches.

"Currently, certain IRS systems are experiencing technical difficulties," the spokesperson said in a statement. "Taxpayers should continue filing their tax returns as they normally would."

The IRS' website for the Direct Pay option, which allows filers to pay taxes directly from a checking account to the agency, says that the option is "currently unavailable."

A screenshot of the IRS Direct Pay website on Tax Day, April 17, 2018. play

A screenshot of the IRS Direct Pay website on Tax Day, April 17, 2018.

(IRS)

Tuesday is the deadline for filers to make payments to the IRS for their 2017 federal taxes and the deadline for businesses and self-employed persons to file their taxes for the first quarter of 2018.

Kautter said taxpayers should continue to try and file returns as normal, and the agency would ensure that there are no penalties for taxpayers who face technical issues.

"Taxpayers would not be penalized because of a technical problem the IRS is having," the action commissioner told lawmakers.

Top 3

1 Politics The US Navy appears to have fooled Russia and Syria with a...bullet
2 Politics Watch as Shiites clash with armed policemen in Nigeria's capitalbullet
3 Politics The US used 2 state of the art weapons for the first time...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier
Politics Russia is desperately trying to save its only aircraft carrier — that's outdated and plagued with problems
Daniels sketch
Politics Stormy Daniels releases a sketch of the man she says threatened her to stay quiet about Trump affair
null
Politics Israeli intelligence reportedly says Trump's Syria strike failed, didn't take out much of anything
Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Zach Byrd directs a CH-46E Sea Knight helicopter assigned to the Purple Foxes of Marine Medium Helicopter Squadron (HMM) 364 (Reinforced) during nighttime flight operations aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20).
Politics Striking images of the US military training at night reveal the surreal colors of war