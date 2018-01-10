news

The world of diplomacy is filled with some amazing personalities but it is all too rare to find two top diplomats with such similarity they could practically be the same person.

Meet Amina J. Mohammed the deputy general secretary of the United Nations(UN) and Amina Mohamed Jibril, the current Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary of Kenya.

Both women are of a mixed background and coincidentally were both born in 1956 just four months apart.

Amina J.Mohammed was born to a Nigerian father and a British mother while Amina Mohamed Jibril was born to a Kenyan and a Somali.

After successful individual careers both women found themselves at the United Nations where they both served extensively in very high capacities.

Kenya’s current foreign minister served as Chairperson, Coordinator and Spokesperson for the African Group in the WTO's Human Rights Commission and later became a Deputy Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).



In 2005, Mohamed became the first woman to chair the WTO's General Council.

Amina J. Mohammed served as the Special Adviser to UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Post-2015 development planning. Prior to this position, she acted as the Senior Special Assistant to the President of Nigeria on the Millennium Development Goals after serving three presidents over a period of six years.

Getting to the top has not been easy for the two Aminas.

Nigeria's Amina once threatened her father to walk from Kaduna to Zaria - a distance of 76km- to raise money for school while her "sister" spent her childhood in Kakamega, a town in Western Kenya,going to school in home stitched uniforms.