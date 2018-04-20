The 6 most controversial senators in Nigeria

news

Members of the 8th assembly have made the red chambers politically charged with fiery comments, personality clashes and superiority battle.

Just like legislative chambers world over, the Nigerian Senate is filled with lawmakers that court controversies at the slightest provocation.

Business Insider Sub Saharan Africa chronicles some of the lawmakers, whose actions have not only made more headlines but will go down in the country’s history.

Dino Melaye - The comedian

The representative of Kogi West Senatorial district, Dino Melaye leads the pack as one of the most controversial lawmakers, the National Assembly has ever produced. In 2017 alone, the Senator was slammed with an allegation that he never graduated from Ahmadu Bello University, ABU. The claim will for a long time put the lawmaker in the spotlight. He was again in the news when 188,580 of his constituents signed a petition for his recall. The process is currently being delayed due to the legal process initiated by the lawmaker. The lawmaker is famous for being ostentatious and glamorous in his display of wealth. His dalliance with women has seen more than three women going public with various allegations. Currently, the Senator has been in the news for battling the governor of his state, Yahaya Bello.

Ademola Adeleke - The dancer

The Osun West representative in the Senate is another controversial Senator, whose name cannot be omitted on this list. Senator Adeleke’s weakness is music and great rhythm. A fun-loving personality, Senator Adeleke joined the upper legislative chamber following the death of his elder brother, Senator Isiaka Adeleke. He has made headlines for throwing caution to the winds and dancing carelessly at every opportunity he gets. He’s been labeled the dancing senator and is currently eyeing the seat of power at Osun State.

Ben Bruce - The common sense teacher

Senator Ben Bruce is another member of the 8th Senate that has become controversial. This representative of Bayelsa East Senatorial constituency has been nicknamed the common sense senator. Known to be more vibrant on social media platform, Twitter, Ben Bruce continues to preach the need for Nigeria’s leadership to govern with common sense. The founder of Silverbird group was found wanting when the debt accrued by his organization was made public and left him at the mercy of the Nigerian citizenry. He’s quick to condemn the current administration being a strong member of the opposition party but he has continued to meet his match on Twitter.

Enyinnaya Abaribe - The Surety

This 63-year-old Senator representing Abia-South Senatorial District of Abia State joined the upper legislative chambers in April 2007. Senator Abaribe became controversial after he named alongside other Nigerian lawmakers, who were involved in $96,000 foreign training fraud. The lawmakers reportedly got $96000 each for a training they never participated in.

Abaribe became one of the Senators that openly discredited President Muhammadu Buhari and decided to stand as surety for Eastern region separatist, Nnamdi Kanu, who later jumped bail. The Senator has since been in the news battling to save himself from the hands of the law as Kanu has remained incommunicado.

Shehu Sani - The alarmist

Senator Shehu Sani is one of the Senators who court controversies in the 8th Nigerian Senate. Aside his unending battle with the governor of his state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, the Senator representing Kaduna Central is quick to release statements on happenings in Kaduna state and around. His ability to raise an alarm where none is needed -most times - has earned him the alarmist. From his battles with President Buhari to his disgust for Gov El-Rufai, Shehu Sani isn’t backing down one bit. Shehu Sani was quick to tell the world that he released his belt in place of the mace after it was stolen by thugs that invaded the red chamber.

Omo Agege - The ‘mace’ lawyer

The latest entrant on the list of most controversial Senators is Delta Central representative, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege. This lawyer and son of famed Chief Justice James Omo Agege, who sentenced infamous armed robber, Lawrence Anini, Monday Osunbor and George Iyamu, a police officer, to death by firing squad in the 80s, crept into controversial issues when he dumped Labour Party for the ruling APC. Shortly after joining APC, Omo-Agege had continued to flaunt his loyalty to President Buhari at every opportunity but met his match in Senator Melaye, who told him that Omo-Agege was ‘laboring for LP when he (Melaye) was busy campaigning for the President.

Omo-Agege’s popularity rose after he sued the Senate and was subsequently suspended for 90 days only for him to return to the red chamber days after his suspension to attend a plenary sitting. The lawmaker’s entry created chaos as some thugs allegedly followed him in and stole the mace during the session.