The Nigerian government and the Kingdom of Morocco have signed three agreements, which include a regional gas pipeline, basic chemical and platform and agriculture cooperation between the two countries.

The gas pipeline will see Nigeria providing gas to countries in West Africa sub-region that extend to Morocco and Europe.

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) stated this in a statement issued on Monday, June 11, 2018.

The signing of the agreements, according to Shehu, followed a meeting between the two African leaders that focused on strengthening economic relations in gas resource development, global investments and agricultural training and management.

Details of the three agreement inked by Nigeria and Morocco are:

1. Nigeria Morocco 5,660 long gas pipeline

The construction of the pipeline will be phased and based on increasing needs of the countries crossed, and Europe, for the period of 25 years.

The Nigeria Morocco Gas Pipeline (NMGP), designed to be 5,660km long, will reduce gas flaring in Nigeria and encourage diversification of energy resources in the country while cutting down poverty through the creation of more job opportunities.

The NMGP will further encourage utilisation of gas in the sub-region for cooking, and discourage desertification.

2. Basic Chemicals Platform

Establishing a basic chemical platform to harness Nigeria’s vast natural gas resources and support Morocco’s diammonium phosphate industry.

3. Agriculture cooperation between the two countries

Nigeria - Morocco also signed a Memorandum of Understanding document in the field of agricultural vocational training and technical supervision.

The agreement followed the signing of a collaboration agreement between Nigeria and Morocco in December 2016 to revive the abandoned Nigerian fertiliser blending plants, 14 plants have been revitalised so far under the Presidential Fertiliser Initiative (PFI); with a total capacity of 2.3 million MT of NPK fertilisers.