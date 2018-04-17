Stormy Daniels releases a sketch of the man she says threatened her to stay quiet about Trump affair

news

Porn star Stormy Daniels released a composite sketch of a man she said threatened her to keep quiet about an sexual relationship she claims she had with the president a decade ago.

Daniels' attorney told ABC's "The View" on Tuesday that there is a $100,000 reward for correctly identifying the unknown man.

"Nothing was alarming about the way he looked, at first," Daniels told "The View," adding that the man was "sort of handsome."

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, told CNN's Anderson Cooper last month that the unidentified man approached her in a parking lot outside of a fitness class she was attending with her infant daughter.

"A guy walked up on me and said to me: 'Leave Trump alone. Forget the story,'" Daniels told Cooper. "Then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, 'That's a beautiful little girl — it'd be a shame if something happened to her mom.' And then he was gone."

Daniels told "The View" on Tuesday that the man was well-dressed, "sort of handsome," and that she initially assumed he was the husband of a woman attending a class at the facility, which catered to mothers.

"The thing I remember so clearly about him is that nothing was alarming about the way he looked, at first," Daniels said.

The man's face, Daniels said, is "burned" into her memory.

Daniels says she was "rattled" by the man's comments and "absolutely" took them as a direct threat.

"When I got in the elevator to go up to the floor I just remember I leaned against the wall because I couldn't feel my feet or my face," she said, adding that the incident "never left me."

Daniels discussed her alleged affair with Trump in a 2011 interview with a sister publication of In Touch magazine. But after Trump's attorney Michael Cohen threatened to sue the media company, it didn't run the story, CBS reported.

When asked why she didn't report the man to the police, she said, "Because I was scared."

Just ten days before the 2016 election, Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 through a Delaware-based entity he established to facilitate the transfer of what he says was his personal money.