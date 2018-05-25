Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Shooting reported at middle school in Noblesville, Indiana; authorities say suspect in custody

Authorities responded to reports of an active shooter at the Noblesville West Middle School in Indiana on Friday. A suspect is in custody, the Noblesville Fire Department tweeted. It's unclear whether there are injuries.

(Google Maps)
  • An active shooter was reported at a middle school in Noblesville, Indiana, on Friday.
  • At least one person was reportedly injured, and authorities said a suspect was in custody.

There were reports of one injury and the school was placed on lockdown, school officials told the Indianapolis television station FOX59 News.

Noblesville is a city of approximately 56,000 residents, 30 miles north of Indianapolis.

The incident comes amid nationwide tension over deadly mass shootings at American schools. One week ago, a gunman killed 10 people at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, and in February, a shooter killed 17 people at a high school in Parkland, Florida.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

