For Africa, here are the 10 largest militaries with the most active troops - units that would be the first to see combat.
According to Global Firepower, some of the factors used for the ranking are the diversity of weapons, available manpower, logistical capacity, and industrial base.
Ranking military forces around the world isn’t the easiest task there is, but Global Firepower, a website that details the military strength of up to 136 countries in the world has released a report that does just this.
Each military or troop excels in different environments but the Global Firepower tries to draw on more than 50 factors to get its rankings.
The number of troops and available personnel a country can draw on is central components of its military power.
Reserve personnel are the men in the active reserve force who carry out same activities as active personnel but are reserved for when needed while Fit-for-service is the portion of a given population that is available to assist in a war effort. Reaching military age is the portion of the country’s population that reaches military age annually.
Total population: 97,041,072
Manpower available: 42,000,000
Total military personnel: 1,329,250
Active personnel: 454,250
Reserve personnel: 875,000
Fit-for-service: 35,306,000
Reaching military age: 1,535,000
Total population: 40,969,443
Manpower available: 20,400,000
Total military personnel: 792,350
Active personnel: 520,000
Reserve personnel: 272,350
Fit-for-service: 17,250,000
Reaching military age: 675,000
Total population: 54,841,552
Manpower available: 26,000,000
Total military personnel: 94,050
Active personnel: 75,050
Reserve personnel: 16,000
Fit-for-service: 14,100,000
Reaching military age: 965,000
Total population: 190,632,261
Manpower available: 72,400,000
Total military personnel: 181,000
Active personnel: 124,0o0
Reserve personnel: 57,000
Fit-for-service: 40,710,000
Reaching military age: 3,456,000
Total population: 29,310,273
Manpower available: 6,030,000
Total military personnel: 175,500
Active personnel: 107,000
Reserve personnel: 68,500
Fit-for-service: 3,050,000
Reaching military age: 310,000
Total population: 105,350,020
Manpower available: 40,000,000
Total military personnel: 162,000
Active personnel: 162,000
Reserve personnel: 0
Fit-for-service: 24,800,000
Reaching military age: 1,950,000
Total population: 33,986,655
Manpower available: 17,000,000
Total military personnel: 372,000
Active personnel: 198,000
Reserve personnel: 175,000
Fit-for-service: 14,406,000
Reaching military age: 600,000
Total population: 37,345,935
Manpower available: 20,850,000
Total military personnel: 282,150
Active personnel: 177,150
Reserve personnel: 105,000
Fit-for-service: 13,320,000
Reaching military age: 1,045,000
Total population: 6,653,210
Manpower available: 3,500,000
Total military personnel: 100,000
Active personnel: 35,000
Reserve personnel: 65,000
Fit-for-service: 3,000,000
Reaching military age: 117,000
Total population: 83,301,151
Manpower available: 16,000,000
Total military personnel: 144,625
Active personnel: 144,625
Reserve personnel: 0
Fit-for-service: 20,500,000
Reaching military age: 1,750,000