See pictures of Nigerians receiving treatment under a tree

news

Patients are being attended to under a tree situated in the compound of the Public Health Centre in local government because of an ongoing renovations of the health facility.

The health facility, which is expected to be upgraded and equipped, is being reconstructed for a sum of N34 million.

Some unwell citizens of Nigeria living in Kaffe Gada local government area of Sokoto state have been pictured receiving treatment under a tree.

According to Tracka Nigeria, the patients are being attended to under a tree situated in the compound of the Primary Health Centre in local government because of an ongoing renovation of the health facility.

Some of the patients were seen receiving drips that were hung over tree branches as they lay on mats spread across the sandy floor.

The health facility, which is expected to be upgraded and equipped is being reconstructed for a sum of N34 million courtesy the constituency's representative at the House of Representative, Musa Sarkin Adar.

The 52-year-old lawmaker had sponsored the upgrade and equipping of the health facility through the National Primary Health Care Development Agency in Sokoto.

The upgrading and equipping of the health centre were contracted to Minjirya Health Services Limited.

According to Tracka Nigeria, no equipment has been supplied to the centre though the project is ongoing as site workers were spotted working in the health facility.

"Upgrade and equipping of PHC at Kaffe Gada Lga, Sokoto state for N34m. We report this projects as ongoing. Patients were seen receiving treatment under the shade of a tree. No equipment has been supplied. Our advocacy is to ensure that the PHC is upgraded and equipped," Tracka Nigeria tweeted.