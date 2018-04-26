Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Scott Pruitt gave his aides $66K and $48K raises — and now he's changing his story about it

Politics Scott Pruitt gave his aides $66K and $48K raises — and now he's changing his story about it

  • Published: , Refreshed:

During congressional testimony on Thursday, EPA chief Scott Pruitt appeared to change his story regarding steep pay raises given to two of his top staffers, which he originally said he knew nothing about.

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt play

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt

(Brian Snyder/Reuters)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • EPA chief Scott Pruitt appeared to change his story regarding steep pay raises given to two of his top staffers.
  • During an interview on April 4, Pruitt said he did not know about the raises at all.
  • But during his congressional testimony on Thursday, Pruitt refused to say whether or not he knew about the raises, instead saying he was not aware of the amount the salaries were raised by or that the White House had refused to approve them.

Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt appeared to change his story regarding steep pay raises given to two of his top staffers, which he originally said he knew nothing about, during congressional testimony on Thursday.

Rep. Paul Tonko, a New York Democrat, questioned on Pruitt on his knowledge of the raises, which were given to two aides Pruitt brought to Washington from Oklahoma.

"I was not aware of the amount, nor was I aware of the bypassing or the [White House Office of Presidential Personnel] process not being respected," Pruitt said.

Pressed by the congressman, Pruitt refused to say whether he knew about the raises at the time.

The EPA chief said that he "delegated" authority to his chief of staff, Ryan Jackson, who signed off on the hefty raises.

But in an interview with Fox News on April 4, Pruitt told a different story.

The administrator repeatedly claimed in the Fox interview that he did not know about the pay raises, or who signed off on them, before they were made or at the time they were made. He said he only found out about them the day before that interview, April 3.

"I did not know about the pay raise. I did not approve the process," Pruitt told Fox, adding that he had reversed the decisions and that the raises "should not have happened."

Sarah Greenwalt, Pruitt's 30-year-old senior counsel, received a raise of over $66,000, bringing her salary to $164,200. And Millan Hupp, Pruitt's 26-year-old scheduling director, had her pay bumped from $86,460 to $114,590.

After the White House reportedly refused to sign off on the proposed pay hikes for Greenwalt and Hupp, the EPA used a backdoor provision through the Safe Drinking Water Act, which allows the administrator to hire up to 30 employees without White House or congressional approval in areas of critical need, to approve the raises.

According to internal emails reported on by The Atlantic on April 9, Greenwalt insisted that Pruitt approved her raise.

Greenwalt "definitively stated that Pruitt approves and was supportive of her getting a raise," an administration official who has seen the emails told The Atlantic.

A second administration official told The Atlantic that the email "essentially says, 'The administrator said that I should get this raise.'"

Jackson took the fall for the controversial decision.

In an April 9 statement, Jackson said Pruitt was not aware of the amount the staffers' salaries were being raised by, nor was he aware of the process through which they were implemented. But Jackson did not say that Pruitt was unaware that the raises were being given.

"Administrator Pruitt had zero knowledge of the amount of the raises, nor the process by which they transpired," Jackson said in his statement. "These kind of personnel actions are handled by myself, EPA's HR officials and PPO."

But if Pruitt was in fact unaware of the raises, he may have violated the law, as the administrator is required to approve all hiring and salary changes under the Safe Drinking Water Act.

Top 3

1 Politics Nigerian parliament in rowdy session over call for the...bullet
2 Politics 9 takeaways from Atiku Abubakar's Chatham House speechbullet
3 Politics Trump reportedly bluntly asked Israeli Prime Minister...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

South Korean officials prepare for inter-Korean summit in front of the Peace House, the venue of third inter-Korean summit at the South Korea-side of the the border village of Panmunjom between South and North Korea at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on April 18, 2018 in Panmunjom, South Korea.
Politics The historic summit between South Korea and North Korea is being planned down to the millimeter — this is everything we know so far
Intercontinental ballistic missiles are seen at a grand military parade celebrating the 70th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army at the Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, February 9, 2018.
Politics A retired US Navy admiral just laid out a major threat from North Korea — and experts warn it could wipe out 90% of the population
null
Politics Pro-Trump vloggers Diamond and Silk testified before Congress — and it got out of hand fast
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders takes questions from children during Take Your Child To Work Day in the White House Briefing Room on April 26, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Politics Little kid visiting the White House asks Sarah Huckabee Sanders why Trump fired Comey