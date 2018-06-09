Pulse.ng logo
Nigerian Senate President will lead senators to the Russian parliament

Politics Nigeria’s Senate President will lead 15 senators to the Russian parliament in June

  • Published:

Saraki announced that he will be leading a Nigerian delegation on to the Russian Federal Assembly as well as addressing a Special Session.

(Facebook)
  • Senate President Bukola Saraki will lead 15 members of the Nigerian Senate to the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation on an exchange visit

  • Saraki announced that he will be leading a Nigerian delegation on to the Russian Federal Assembly as well as addressing a Special Session of the Russian Parliament.

Nigeria’s Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki will lead 15 members of the Nigerian Senate to the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation on an exchange visit between June 19, 2018, and June 22, 2018.

Saraki made the announcement on Thursday, June 7, 2018, during the plenary session in Abuja.

Nigeria eases company registration Act for start-ups and young entrepreneurs play

Nigerian parliament during plenary

(Twitter/Bukola Saraki)

 

Business Insider Sub Saharan Africa was informed that joining the Senate President on the visit are Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, Majority Whip, Senator Adeyeye, Senator Danbaba, Senator Sunmonu and others.

ALSO READ: Saraki insists democracy is not just about elections

Russian parliament chairperson invited Saraki to speak - aide

Special Assistant to Saraki on Foreign Affairs and International Relations, Bamikole Omishore said the Russian parliament chairperson, Valentina Matviyenko invited the Senate President to speak.

Omishore said that Saraki’s visit is sequel to the meeting he had with the Matviyenko at the 2017 Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly (IPU).

“They exchanged ideas and she invited the Senate President to deliver a speech during a joint special session.

“The event will also have a wreath-laying ceremony at the tomb of the unknown soldier and other meetings to strengthen the parliamentary relationship between both Russia and Nigeria. At the 2017 IPU, Saraki also began negotiations for a better trade relationship between Nigeria and Russia,” Omishore said.

