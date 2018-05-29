Saraki insists democracy is not just about elections

news

Nigeria’s Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki has stressed that the citizenry and public office holders should understand that democracy isn’t all about elections only but other rudiments.

Saraki, in his democracy day speech, insists that it’s pertinent Nigerians understand that democracy does not start and end with elections only.

The Senate President and former governor of Kwara state pointed out that rule of law, following due process, respecting and nurturing institutions are key elements of democracy while being accountable when in positions of authority.

“I would like us all to remember that Democracy is not just about elections. It also involves the rule of law, following due process, respecting and nurturing institutions. It is also a unity of purpose while being accountable when we are in positions of authority.

“These include abuse of office in a manner that suggests persecution and oppression of perceived enemies, stifling of free expression, undermining of democratic institutions, and impunity on the part of certain individuals who behave as though they are above the laws of the land,” Saraki said.

Rumoured to be eyeing the seat of President Muhammadu Buhari, the number three citizen said: “History will not be fair to us if we allow our complacency to jeopardize democracy. We must all be able to speak out with strong voices on issues that constitute a danger to democracy.”

The Senate President further noted that he will continue to advocate building up of Nigeria’s institutions while upholding ethics and values.