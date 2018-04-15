Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Russian journalist who covered Wagner Group mercenary deaths in Syria dies after falling from balcony

Politics Russian journalist who covered Wagner Group mercenary deaths in Syria dies after falling from balcony

  • Published:

Officials are considering Maxim Borodin's death to be a suicide.

Russian military in Syria play

Russian military in Syria

(RamiroWTF/YouTube)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • A Russian journalist who wrote about Russian mercenaries in Syria has died from injuries sustained after falling from a balcony.
  • Maxim Borodin, 32, died at a hospital on Sunday after falling from his fifth-floor balcony in Yekaterinburg on Thursday.
  • Borodin's death was deemed a suicide by officials.

A Russian journalist who wrote about Russian mercenaries in Syria has died from injuries he sustained after falling from a balcony.

Maxim Borodin, 32, died at a hospital on Sunday after falling from his fifth-floor balcony in Yekaterinburg on Thursday, according to the Associated Press and RFERL.

The Associated Press reported that it was unclear how Borodin fell, but RFERL reported that officials are considering his death to be a suicide.

Borodin wrote for a news website called Novy Den where he covered crime and corruption, RFERL reported. He recently helped break the story about the deaths of Russian Wagner Group mercenaries from Asbest who were killed in Syria during a fight with the US military in February.

Borodin's editor at Novy Den, Polina Rumyantseva, said on Sunday that she doesn't believe he committed suicide, RFERL reported.

Reporters Without Borders tweeted on Sunday that the circumstances of Borodin's death were "suspicious," and that they want "a thorough, impartial investigation."

The Wagner Group has about 2,500 mercenaries in Syria, according to the BBC.

Top 3

1 Politics Photos of US, UK, and French military strikes show just how...bullet
2 Politics The US fired more than 118 missiles at Syria in coordinated...bullet
3 Politics The US says it didn't give Russia any advance warning about...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

A viral video shows Philadelphia police arresting two black men inside a Starbucks, as witnesses protest that the men "didn't do anything."
Politics Starbucks CEO apologizes to the 2 black men arrested in a Philadelphia store, says he wants to meet with them 'face-to-face'
The aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), center-right, leads the George Washington Carrier Strike Group and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force ships in tactical maneuver training during Annual Exercise, November 28, 2013.
Politics Here's every class of ship in the US Navy
Jeff Bezos.
Politics Trump is turning a blind eye to a much bigger trend with Amazon
President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House on Friday, April 13, 2018, in Washington, about the United States' military response to Syria's chemical weapon attack on April 7.
Politics Trump lashes out again at 'slimeball,' 'slippery' Comey, suggests he should go to jail