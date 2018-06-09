Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

President Trump deletes tweet after referring to Somalia as ‘Somolia’

Politics President Trump deletes tweet after referring to Somalia as ‘Somolia’

  • Published:

President Donald Trump has deleted a tweet where he referred to Somalia as ‘Somolia’ on Friday, June 8, 2018.

President Trump deletes tweet after referring to Somalia as ‘Somolia’ play

President Donald Trump has deleted a tweet where he referred to Somalia as ‘Somolia’ on Friday, June 8, 2018.

(White House)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

 

  • President Trump's knowledge of the African country known as Somalia has been questioned.

  • Trump deleted a tweet where he referred to Somalia as ‘Somolia’ on Friday, June 8, 2018.

  • Hasan took a swipe at Trump, noting that his earlier tweet about the American President not knowing where Somalia is in the world had been confirmed.

President of the United States of America, Donald Trump has deleted a tweet where he referred to Somalia as ‘Somolia’ on Friday, June 8, 2018.

The New York Times reported on Friday, June 8, 2018, that an American soldier was killed while four others were wounded in a battle in Somalia when President Trump took to his Twitter handle to send condolences to the families of the wounded and deceased servicemen.

After New York Times reported the story, a British journalist, and host of Al Jazeera English, Mehdi Hasan had queried if citizens of America had any clue of the country’s troop fighting in Somalia nor the American President knew where Somalia was on the world map.

 

President Trump wrote: “My thoughts and prayers are with the families of our serviceman who was killed and his fellow servicemen who were wounded in Somolia. They are truly all HEROES.

In a swift reaction, Hasan took a swipe at Trump, noting that his earlier tweet about the American President not knowing where Somalia is in the world had been confirmed.

 

“Remember what I was saying earlier about the president being unable to find ‘Somolia’ on a map? It’s no joke,” Hasan tweeted quoting Trump’s tweet.

ALSO READ: Trump may have violated a decades-old federal rule by tweeting about the jobs report

play (Pulse/Gbenga Bada)

 

In what seems to be a rarity, President Trump - who hardly deletes his tweets - deleted the tweet on Somalia in the early hours of Saturday, June 9, 2018.

play (Pulse/Gbenga Bada)

 

He re-wrote his message to the slain serviceman and other wounded servicemen in Somalia with the correct spelling of the African country.

My thoughts and prayers are with the families of our serviceman who was killed and his fellow servicemen who were wounded in Somalia. They are truly all HEROES,” Trump tweeted at about 5:00 AM.

 

Top 3

1 Politics Nigerians are helping Chinese nationals traffic an endangered...bullet
2 Politics Here are the least peaceful countries in Sub-Saharan Africabullet
3 Politics The latest population figures from National Bureau Of...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Emmanuel Macron and Donald trump
Politics France's Macron is rapidly turning on Trump amid the escalating trade battle, threatening the first bromance of Trump's presidency
Jeff Sessions
Politics Former Senate Intel Committee employee arrested on charges of lying to the FBI
migrant caravan border wall
Politics Heartbreaking report describes how a 5-year-old migrant boy separated from his father clings to stick-figure sketches of his family
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 6: House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) talks with journalists during a news conference following a House Republican Conference meeting June 6, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. House Republicans gathered to discuss their legislative agenda. (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)
Politics Republican leaders in the House are on the verge of avoiding another major embarrassment