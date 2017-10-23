Politics :  Why Nigerians accepted N143 pump price from Buhari but protested against N97 by Jonathan's administration

Nigeria’s former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, says he is surprised at the level of silence from critics when President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration increased the pump price to N143, noting that a similar move by his administration met stiff criticism from the citizens and organized labour movements.

Considering which of the two increases should have triggered an uprising in the country, many citizens have kept their calm with the current regime, a response which is surprising to the former leader.

“My government was severely criticised for increasing the pump price of petroleum from N67 to N97 at a time that global crude price was going for over 100 dollars,” said Jonathan through his spokesman.

“The pump price was later reduced to N87 when the price of crude oil dropped and they attacked us that it was supposed to be lower. Those who criticised my administration are not talking again now that the global crude oil is about 53 dollars per barrel and the pump price of petrol is N143.”

Here are some reasons Nigerians fought the jacked up price of fuel under Jonathan.

1. Jonathan’s administration is perceived to be highly corrupt

Nigerians fought the hike by the Jonathan government due to the perceived high level of corruption in his government.

This fact that was also corroborated by former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, now Emir of Kano, HRM Muhammad Sanusi II, during the debate on subsidy removal in 2012.

Then Nigerians viewed the increase as making ordinary people pay for the mismanagement of people in government. Thus, they fought it with all passion.

2. There is a trust issue with Jonathan’s administration

The presence of a great trust gap between the people and government contributed to the protest against any attempt at increasing or introducing austerity measures in Nigeria.

The many unfulfilled promises by the government and the public display of irregularities in government made the people revolt against the action by the government.

3. There was no rationale for the increase/subsidy removal

The untenable reasons given by the government for the price increase made the situation more drastic for the government.

Nigeria was earning more than ever before from oil sales, so people could not comprehend subsidy removal and hike in the fuel price as at that time.

4. Viable opposition and strong media control

Strong alternative narration provided by the opposition helped fuel the resistance against pump price hike by the government of Dr. Jonathan.

Also, there was an active media monitoring and control by all groups on the government during this time. Hence the ease in the spread of the opposition’s narration over that made by the government. With this, many citizens believed the points against than those for the action.

These groups were notably silent when the Buhari administration undertook its fuel price increase; thus, making it look like the move received popular support.

5. The decision was unilateral and politically-driven

The unilateral nature of the decision made all stakeholders to reject the move. This is as it was announced on 1st January 2012 without consultation of organized labour or civil society organisations.