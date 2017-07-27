Politics :  White House comms director Scaramucci: 'I'm not Steve Bannon, I'm not trying to suck my own c--k'

White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci slammed White House chief strategist Steve Bannon in a call with New Yorker reporter Ryan Lizza on Wednesday night.

“I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own c--k ... I’m not trying to build my own brand off the f--king strength of the President. I’m here to serve the country,” Scaramucci said.

Scaramucci had called Lizza after the reporter tweeted that a source had told him Scaramucci was having dinner with President Trump, Melania Trump, Sean Hannity, and former Fox News executive Bill Shine.

Scaramucci pressed Lizza to reveal his source on the report, before launching into a tirade where he threatened to fire the entire communications department over the leak.

He further accused chief of staff Reince Priebus of leaking his financial disclosure form to Politico. The Politico reporter revealed that the form was public information on Thursday.

Scaramucci then launched into the screed against Bannon, saying that unlike him he isn't interested in media attention.