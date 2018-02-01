Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  We just got the clearest sign yet that Mitt Romney is running for a Senate seat

Politics We just got the clearest sign yet that Mitt Romney is running for a Senate seat

  • Published:

Well, it looks like it's time for Mitt Romney to announce that he's running for a Senate seat in Utah.

Mitt Romney play

Mitt Romney

(George Frey/Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • Mitt Romney is making an announcement about running for Senate in two weeks.
  • All indications point toward a run from the former Massachusetts governor and presidential nominee.


Decision day for Mitt Romney comes on February 15.

On Thursday, Romney announced that in two weeks, he will make an announcement about jumping into the race. All signs point to a Romney run for the seat currently occupied by Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch, who announced his retirement earlier this year.

"Looking forward to making an announcement on February 15th about the Utah Senate race," Romney tweeted Thursday, along with a link to "mittromney.com."

Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee, would have a clear path to victory should he enter the race. Some Republicans have speculated that the run could be the start of something much bigger for Romney, with either a spot in Senate leadership or another bid at the White House in his future.

Top 3

1 Politics Nigeria produces 57℅ of the world’s Shea – Aisha Abubakarbullet
2 Politics How Nigeria’s first prime minister predicted what people of...bullet
3 Politics How the international press covered Raila Odinga's...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

President Donald Trump pauses as he delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. January 30, 2018.
Politics There’s been a mysterious change in Trump's demeanor — and no one knows why
Chuck Grassley
Politics One of the best battles in Congress involves a top Republican's years-long crusade against The History Channel
Mitt Romney.
Politics Mitt Romney keeps dropping hints he's running for Senate — here's how the 70-year-old went from the world of investing to saving the Olympics and losing the presidency twice
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV - JANUARY 31: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence addresses a dinner at the 2018 House &amp; Senate Republican Member Conference January 31, 2018 at the Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. Congressional Republicans gather at their annual retreat, hosted by the Congressional Institute, to discuss legislative agenda for the year. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Politics A former White House ethics lawyer says staffers on Pence's crusade against a Democratic senator could violate ethics laws