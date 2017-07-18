Politics :  We finally know how Mark Zuckerberg polls against Trump in a battle for the presidency

A new survey pit Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg against President Donald Trump in a 2020 presidential contest, and the results showed a tight theoretical race.

The Tuesday poll from the Democratic firm PublicPolicyPolling found Zuckerberg, pegged in the survey as the Democratic presidential nominee, in a dead heat against Trump at 40% each. The remaining 20% of respondents were unsure.

Broken down by whom respondents voted for in the 2016 election, Zuckerberg won the support of 69% of voters who cast ballots for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and 9% of Trump voters. On the flip side, Trump received the backing of 85% of Trump voters and 5% of Clinton voters in the matchup.

Zuckerberg's favorability rating was found to be below water. A total of 24% of respondents held favorable views of Zuckerberg while 29% viewed the Facebook billionaire unfavorably. Another 47% are unsure of their feelings toward Zuckerberg.

Here's the breakdown:

Zuckerberg, who is traveling the country on a tour that has led many to believe he may be seeking a future in politics, has insisted that he is not taking a look at the presidency. Instead, he says his nationwide tour is about getting "a broader perspective" on the country.

The Tuesday PPP poll surveyed 836 registered voters between July 14 and 17. The margin of error was 3.4 percentage points.