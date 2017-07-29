Politics :  WATCH: US-South Korean military fire missiles, following North Korea's latest missile test

After another North Korean missile launch on Friday, the US and South Korean military responded by holding a joint missile exercise "to exercise assets countering North Korea’s missile launch," a joint statement read.

The exercise utilized the Army's Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) and South Korea's Hyunmoo Missile II — which were said to be capable of rapidly deploying in order to provide "deep-strike precision capability." The missiles were also said to have been fired into the East Sea, where North Korea's latest missile was also rumored to have landed.

ATACMS missiles can carry a 500-pound high-explosive warhead and can travel up to a distance of 186 miles.

The newest provocation from North Korea appeared to demonstrate the country's advances in its missile program, given that the latest missile was estimated to be capable of reaching major US cities, such as New York and Washington, D.C., according to experts.

President Donald Trump issued a statement calling the missile test, the second one in less than a month, a "reckless and dangerous action."

"The United States will take all necessary steps to ensure the security of the American homeland and protect our allies in the region," Trump's statement read.