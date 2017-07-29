Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  WATCH: US-South Korean military fire missiles, following North Korea's latest missile test

Politics WATCH: US-South Korean military fire missiles, following North Korea's latest missile test

  • Published:

President Donald Trump previously issued a statement calling the missile test, the second one in less than a month, a "reckless and dangerous action."

null play

null

(8th US Army Public Affairs Office)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

After another North Korean missile launch on Friday, the US and South Korean military responded by holding a joint missile exercise "to exercise assets countering North Korea’s missile launch," a joint statement read.

The exercise utilized the Army's Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) and South Korea's Hyunmoo Missile II — which were said to be capable of rapidly deploying in order to provide "deep-strike precision capability." The missiles were also said to have been fired into the East Sea, where North Korea's latest missile was also rumored to have landed.

ATACMS missiles can carry a 500-pound high-explosive warhead and can travel up to a distance of 186 miles.

The newest provocation from North Korea appeared to demonstrate the country's advances in its missile program, given that the latest missile was estimated to be capable of reaching major US cities, such as New York and Washington, D.C., according to experts.

President Donald Trump issued a statement calling the missile test, the second one in less than a month, a "reckless and dangerous action."

"The United States will take all necessary steps to ensure the security of the American homeland and protect our allies in the region," Trump's statement read.

Watch the video below:

Top 3

1 Politics Trump fumes as McConnell says it's 'time to move on' after...bullet
2 Politics Kristin Beck, transgender Navy SEAL hero: 'Let's meet face to...bullet
3 Politics Nigeria begins exploration of its massive bitumen and tar...bullet

Politics

Screen Shot 2017 07 28 at 4.35.28 PM
Politics PRIEBUS: It was 'a good time to hit the reset button'
Donald Trump and John Kelly.
Politics PRIEBUS OUT: Trump names homeland security secretary as new chief of staff
White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci.
Politics Anthony Scaramucci's wife reportedly filed for divorce because he was 'hell-bent' on joining Trump
Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly.
Politics Trump now reportedly wants a general to be his chief of staff