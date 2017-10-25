Politics :  Watch this F-15E Strike Eagle receive a special paint job in this incredible time-lapse

This may be the coolest paint job a military jet has ever had. It's a special variation for an F-15E Strike Eagle. Airmen from the 4th Fighter Wing at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base did the job.

The paint job commemorates the Wing's 75th anniversary. The Fighter Group was activated in 1942 during WWII. Since then, the group has flown nine types of aircraft and destroyed 1,500 enemy aircraft.

The paint job took over a month to finish and will stay on the jet for a year.